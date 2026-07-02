Russia launches massive strike on Ukraine capital; Sky-high proposal ends in arrests

Craig Nigrelli, Shea Taylor, William Jackson, Devan Markham, Julia Marshall
Image credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X, ABC Affiliate WABC/Handout via Reuters

Russia pounds Ukraine with more attacks on Kyiv. This morning, more than a dozen Ukrainians were killed, and others are trapped in the rubble. 

Plus, the death toll from the Venezuela earthquakes now exceeds 2,000, but tens of thousands remain missing one week later.

And they made it to the top of the Empire State Building’s spire, kissed and the guy apparently proposed. How the two daredevils climbed nearly 1,500 feet before getting arrested. 

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, July 2, 2026.

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13 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says search and rescue efforts are underway after at least 13 people were killed in explosions that shook the capital of Kyiv overnight into early this morning.

He says Moscow used more than 70 missiles and 500 drones to attack buildings and civilian infrastructure across the city, including an ambulance station and a hotel.

Damage is reported in every district in Kyiv, with the Darnytskyi district hit the hardest.

Officials say part of a nine-floor apartment building there collapsed.

Rescue crews are still looking for people thought to be under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Reuters reports that Russia’s defense ministry claimed the strikes hit “key military plants” in Kyiv, and that the Kremlin’s top spokesman warned that more was to come.

Nearly 50,000 still unaccounted for in Venezuela as frustration mounts over government response

One week after two powerful earthquakes rocked Venezuela, some 50,000 people remain unaccounted for.

According to official tallies, at least 2,295 people have died from the devastating quakes that knocked down hundreds of buildings across the country.

But with so many collapsed buildings still unexcavated, experts say the real death toll is likely significantly higher.

Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

One forensic pathologist told CNN the current count is “not even a third” of the actual number.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a high chance that tens of thousands of people died in the back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes.

Frustration is mounting among Venezuelans over the government’s response, and opposition leader María Corina Machado has publicly accused the government of downplaying the destruction.

Machado, who fled Venezuela after winning a presidential election that was stolen by now-ousted leader Nicolas Maduro, has been trying to return to her home country since the quakes, but her efforts have been repeatedly blocked.

A senior U.S. official told Axios she’s adding “needless drama” to the situation and accused her of “grotesque” political opportunism.

Meanwhile, Democratic Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro says ICE is still trying to deport children and families to Venezuela, despite the catastrophe.

In a post on social media Wednesday, Castro claimed that children and families were woken up in the middle of the night just hours after the earthquakes and “sent to Arizona on their way to Venezuela” before ultimately being returned to the Texas detention facility they started out in.

John Brennan seeks to preserve investigative records in new lawsuit against the Trump administration

Former CIA director John Brennan is suing the Trump administration, demanding that it preserve records of their investigations into him.

Brennan has been under investigation for months in Florida, with Trump administration officials, including former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, accusing him of being part of a group of Obama appointees that committed a treasonous conspiracy about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Brennan claims he is the victim of a vindictive prosecution and is accused of “phantom criminal conduct.”

The court filing states, “President Trump has been condemning and calling for Director Brennan’s prosecution for years. Administration officials from the acting attorney general to the FBI director and the counselor overseeing the Brennan investigations have been publicly declaring director Brennan a criminal, not only before securing a conviction in court but even before a full investigation and an indictment.” 

So far, no comment from the White House.

FBI investigating Nancy Guthrie ransom notes

The FBI said it’s working to determine which ransom notes are legitimate, five months after the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

Investigators said they’ve received several notes since somebody abducted the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that all members of Nancy Guthrie’s family have been cleared as suspects in her disappearance.
NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS

They believe two of the notes, sent during the first two weeks after Guthrie disappeared, are authentic. Others may be legitimate, while some are believed to be extortion attempts.

The FBI did not specify how many notes have come in, but Tucson TV station KOLD said it received two: one demanding millions in bitcoin in exchange for Nancy Guthrie’s return, and another claiming she had died. TMZ said it also received a note.

Do you know this man? The FBI releases new images and details about the man believed to have kidnapped Nancy Guthrie.
@FBIPhoenix on X

Investigators were able to recover home security video from the night Guthrie vanished without her phone or essential medications, but so far have not identified the masked intruder.

Two climbers scale Empire State Building. Stunt ends with proposal and arrests

Two climbers reached the top of the Empire State Building’s antenna spire Wednesday, nearly 1,500 feet above Midtown Manhattan. They unfurled a black banner about love and peace, then appeared to get engaged before specially trained officers went up there and arrested them.

The police message was shorter: “Well, you can’t be up here.”

Police identified the climbers as Angelina Nikolau, who goes by the name Angela Nikolau, and Ivan Beerkus, who goes by the name Ivan Kuznetsov.

Angela Nikolau, left, and Ivan Beerkus are pictured in police custody leaving the New York Police Department’s Midtown South Precinct station house on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The two are known for high-rise stunts worldwide and were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story.”

News helicopter footage showed them dressed in black, wearing masks, and balancing on the structure without tethers, ropes or nets. After several minutes on the structure, they collected the banner and started down. Video showed one of them getting on one knee on a lower platform. The two then kissed and hugged.

Police dispatched an emergency services unit to the building. They cleared the observation deck as officers responded.

Body camera video showed officers climbing up to meet the couple before arresting them for burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and other charges. Police recovered the banner. It was not immediately clear how the pair reached the top, which rises above the building’s public areas.

The Empire State Building said the stunt was unauthorized, but tenants and visitors were never in danger. The building also noted that its observation deck offers a more practical way to propose.

US advances to World Cup round of 16 for first time since 2002

It’s win-and-advance time at the World Cup. It’s the knockout round, and the Americans came up big Wednesday night, securing a 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Fans packed the stadium in Santa Clara, California, many donning red, white and blue.

  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States fouls Tarik Muharemovic #4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina which is later reviewed by VAR and awarded as a red card foul a during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
    Michael Steele/Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States reacts to receiving a red card for a foul on Tarik Muharemovic #4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)
    John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Malik Tillman #17 and Tim Ream #13 of the United States celebrate victory after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)
    Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 1: Christian Pulisic (10) of USA in action against Nikola Vasilj of team Bosnia Herzegovina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round 32 match between USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California, United States on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States fouls Tarik Muharemovic #4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina which is later reviewed by VAR and awarded as a red card foul a during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
    Michael Steele/Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States fouls Tarik Muharemovic #4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina which is later reviewed by VAR and awarded as a red card foul a during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
    Michael Steele/Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States and Tarik Muharemovic #4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina react after a challenge during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
    Michael Steele/Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 1: Folarin Balogun of United States celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1, 2026 in Santa Clara, United States. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
    MB Media/Getty Images
  • SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, UNITED STATES - JULY 1: (L-R) Weston McKennie of USA, Christian Pulisic of USA celebrating the victory during the World Cup match between USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1, 2026 in San Francisco Bay Area United States (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
    Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, UNITED STATES - JULY 1: (L-R) Amar Dedic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Folarin Balogun of USA during the World Cup match between USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 1, 2026 in San Francisco Bay Area United States (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
    Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 1: Chris Richards (3) of USA in action against Edin Dzeko (11) of team Bosnia Herzegovina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round 32 match between USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California, United States on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 1: Malik Tillman of USA in action against Stjepan Radeljic of team Bosnia Herzegovina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round 32 match between USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California, United States on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun of USA during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between United States and Group B/E/F/I/J Third Place at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun put the Americans up at the 45-minute mark, scoring the game’s first goal. But less than 20 minutes later, he became something of a villain. The refs issued Balogun a red card for a foul on a Bosnian player after both men lunged for the ball and the American’s cleat struck the back of the other player’s calf. 

Still, with only 10 players on the field, the Americans increased their lead when Malik Tillman sent a beautiful shot into the net from a free kick.

The U.S. advances to the round of 16 for the first time since 2002 and will face Belgium on Monday. Balogun is suspended for that match. 

Allen J. Schaben/Scott Olson/Getty Images

Public schools were America’s great equalizer. What happened?

Public education is one of America’s enduring social contracts with its citizens. The public funds the schools, and the schools educate the public’s children.

Something has gone wrong with that agreement, and more people are voicing their dissatisfaction with the public school system than they have in decades. Who’s to blame for what’s become of our public schools? 

In the mid-1850s, states began requiring children to receive an education supervised by a trained teacher. This baseline of smarts provided a population of educated workers that powered the country’s industrialization. Beginning in the 1970s, the federal government took a more hands-on approach through the Department of Education. 

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a senior digital producer at Straight Arrow. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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