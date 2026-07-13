Sam Neill, known for playing Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park,’ dies at 78

A familiar face to moviegoers around the world is gone. Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in “Jurassic Park,” has died at 78.

The New Zealand actor had been battling blood cancer for five years, but announced in April that he was cancer-free.

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In a statement, his family said his death was “sudden and unexpected,” but called it a blessing that he remained cancer-free until the end.

Beyond Jurassic Park, Neill starred in films including “The Piano,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Event Horizon” and “The Hunter” during a career that spanned more than five decades.

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Early career

Born in Northern Ireland in 1947, Neill moved to South Island, New Zealand, in 1954. There, he got his start as an actor after earning a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

He worked closely with New Zealand Players and other theater groups after graduation and also worked as a film director, editor and scriptwriter for the New Zealand National Film Unit.

It wasn’t until the late 1970s that his career really took off, when a host of Australian films exploded across the group, bringing international fame to a list of actors and directors, including Paul Hogan, Mel Gibson, Geoffrey Rush, Russell Crowe and Gillian Armstrong.

His first major success? His role in Armstrong’s 1979 film “My Brilliant Career.” From there, he went on to star in other productions, including “Dead Calm” and, twice, with Meryl Streep in “Plenty” and “A Cry in the Dark.”

The ‘Jurassic Park’ era

In 1993, Neill’s career would reach an all-time high with the release of “Jurassic Park.”

“None of us had any idea that it would become part of the culture in the way that it has,” Neill said of the film.

The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, grossed over $914 million globally in its initial run and, thanks to re-releases, became the first film to surpass $1 billion in ticket sales.

With the film’s success, the creators continued the franchise, but Neill was not always involved. His character, Alan Grant, didn’t appear in the second Jurassic Park film, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park II,” but he returned for the third installment in 2001.

When talking about returning to the role, Neill said, “It felt like putting on a very comfortable old jacket.”

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Accolades

Throughout his career, Neill was nominated for three Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards. He was widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s greatest actors and an “international leading man.”

In 2022, he was named a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, earning the title Sir Sam Neill for his services to film and television, one of New Zealand’s highest civilian honors.

He also won the Longford Lyell Award, one of Australia’s highest lifetime achievement honors in the film industry.

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