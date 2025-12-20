Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Saturday’s Powerball reaches $1.50 billion; This is what to do if you win

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Fifth largest Powerball

The Powerball jackpot is $1.5 billion, the fifth largest in history for the game and seventh among all U.S. lottery jackpots.

Claiming the prize

Powerball prizes have to be claimed in the same jurisdiction the ticket was bought in. Tickets expire in 90 days to one year depending on the location.

Powerball anonymity

Winners of the Powerball can only stay anonymous in certain states.

Full story

The Powerball jackpot prize is now valued at an estimated $1.50 billion for Saturday’s drawing. That makes it the fifth largest on record in the Powerball game and seventh among overall U.S. lottery jackpots, according to a press release.

It’s also only the second time in Powerball history where a game produced back-to-back jackpots of more than $1 billion.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“This jackpot is set to deliver the ultimate windfall,” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said in a statement. “The jackpot grows with every $2 ticket sold, and a portion of each ticket supports local public programs and services. We encourage everyone to have fun and play responsibly.”

The cash value of this prize is $689.3 million. It grew to this size after no ticket matched all six numbers from Wednesday’s drawing — white balls 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 and red Powerball 17. Wednesday’s Power Play® multiplier was 4.

Saturday’s drawing, set for 10:59 p.m. ET, is the 45th in the current jackpot run, which is a “a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle,” according to Powerball.

The drawing can be watched on Powerball’s website.

What happens if you win?

Powerball prizes have to be claimed in the same jurisdiction the winning ticket was purchased in. Tickets expire within 90 days to one year depending on their jurisdiction. Expiration dates are usually listed on the back of the ticket.

Winners can choose to get their prize in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

So if you are the lucky winner, can you stay anonymous? That depends on which state you’re in.

“A lot of states have passed laws allowing anonymity to Powerball lottery winners,” David Walls, a lawyer who’s represented several lottery winners, previously told Straight Arrow News. “Some states have a modified system, and other states have no privacy laws at all with respect to winners.”

Those not in states that grant anonymity still have some options, though. These include setting up a trust of LLC to claim winnings — although some states do require that a “natural person” receive the prize.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.50 billion, marking one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history and drawing attention to legal and financial considerations for potential winners.

Record jackpot

The Powerball prize's high value highlights its rarity, ranking among the largest jackpots ever and generating widespread public interest.

Winner procedures

Potential winners face important decisions about how to claim their prize, including options between lump-sum and annuity payments and varying state rules on anonymity.

State regulations

The process for claiming lottery winnings, winner privacy and ticket expiration varies widely across states, emphasizing the importance of local laws for ticket holders.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Powerball

Sources

  1. Powerball

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.