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Savannah Guthrie gives first interview as search for mother continues

Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
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Savannah Guthrie has given her first interview since her 84-year-old mother disappeared in Arizona. The case remains unsolved more than seven weeks after authorities said it may involve an abduction. 

Guthrie sat down with Hoda Kotb for her first on-camera interview since the disappearance. NBC said the conversation will air Thursday and Friday on “Today.” In a preview released Wednesday, she described her family’s anguish and pleaded for information. 

“We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable,” Guthrie said. “Someone needs to do the right thing.” 

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Investigation continues with limited leads

As Straight Arrow News reported, Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home near Tucson on Feb. 1. Her family reported her missing after she failed to attend an online church service.

She had last been seen the previous night after dinner at her daughter Annie’s home. 

From the outset, investigators have treated her disappearance as a possible abduction. They have released footage showing a masked person interfering with a security camera at the house, and testing later found Nancy Guthrie’s blood on the porch. 

The FBI said it is looking for a man between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, of average build. Investigators are also weighing the use of genetic genealogy to help identify unknown DNA recovered from inside the house. 

Local, state and federal agencies remain involved, and a task force continues to work the case.

Family pushes for information

Guthrie said she thinks about what her mother may have endured and is still pleading for answers.

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night” she said. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable.” 

Her family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery. The FBI is offering $50,000 for information tied to the case. 

Within days of the disappearance, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings posted a video appeal on Instagram asking the public for help and urging anyone with information to speak up. 

Guthrie plans return to NBC

Guthrie has been on leave from NBC’s “Today” show since her mother’s disappearance. She visited her colleagues there earlier this month. She has said she will return, though NBC has not announced a date. 

The case remains active, and investigators are still asking the public for information.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

Savannah Guthrie's mother has been missing for over seven weeks in what investigators are treating as a possible abduction, with authorities releasing surveillance footage and offering rewards for information that could help locate her.

Active abduction investigation underway

Investigators found blood on the porch and footage of a masked person tampering with security cameras at the Arizona home where Nancy Guthrie was last seen.

Rewards offered for case information

The family is offering $1 million and the FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or tied to the case.

Genetic genealogy under consideration

Authorities are weighing the use of genetic genealogy to identify unknown DNA recovered from inside the house where Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Straight Arrow News

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Straight Arrow News

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