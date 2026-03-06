Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ studio as investigators clear DNA lead in mother’s case

Savannah Guthrie stopped by the “Today” show studios this week to thank colleagues who have supported her during the search for her missing mother. NBC says the longtime anchor intends to return to the program but is focused for now on helping her family and the investigation.

Guthrie visited Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, her first time back since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared in early February. The visit was not televised, but hosts later confirmed she spent time with staff and production crews who have been covering the case.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

NBC said Guthrie “plans to return to the show on air,” though no timeline has been announced.

During the visit, Guthrie addressed colleagues directly and acknowledged the difficulty of returning while the search continues.

“I have every intention of coming back,” she said. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

She told them she still has faith her mother will be found. “I’m holding onto my faith,” she continued. “I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Guthrie has spent much of the past month with family in Arizona as investigators search for her 84-year-old mother, who disappeared from her Tucson home.

DNA testing clears glove discovery

Investigators say a potential piece of evidence uncovered near the home is not connected to the case.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said black gloves found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home were tested for DNA and traced to a local restaurant employee. Authorities say that person is not part of the investigation.

In a statement posted on X, the sheriff’s department said lab testing on other DNA evidence collected in the case continues.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Law enforcement has not identified a suspect or motive. Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home overnight in the early hours of Feb. 1.

Surveillance video remains key evidence

Surveillance video from the home continues to play a central role in the investigation.

Authorities previously released images from a home security camera showing a masked individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door shortly before she disappeared.

Jamie Siminoff, the founder and CEO of the home security company Ring, told Fortune that additional cameras could have perhaps helped solve the case.

“The video that they have appears to be the best evidence they have of what happened,” Siminoff said. “I think it’s been clear, but I think this is just another example of, like, how important it is to have video at your house.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Department/Anadolu via Getty Images

Investigators have not said whether additional footage exists beyond the images already released.

Investigation continues

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities say she was likely abducted or taken against her will.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie being found.

Federal and local investigators continue to review forensic and digital evidence tied to the case.