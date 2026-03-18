SAVE Act advances to Senate debate, kicking off fight over voting rules

The Senate has now opened debate on President Donald Trump’s election bill, setting up a prolonged fight over voting rules in the U.S. Senators voted 51 to 48 to take up the House-passed “SAVE America Act,” a bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID to vote.

Republicans say it’s a common-sense step to secure elections. Meanwhile, Democrats say it would block millions of eligible voters from casting a ballot.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The debate could last days, or even weeks, with leaders promising an open floor and multiple votes. The process could also include some late-night or even weekend sessions, Politico reports.

What lawmakers are saying

Senate majority leader John Thune says the process will play out in real time.

“How it ends remains to be seen. There will be a point at which it will end, and there will be a series of votes that come with that,” Thune said. “But I’m, I’m at the end of the day, I just don’t know how you defend a position that you need to be a citizen in this country, not only to register to vote, but also to be able to show an ID when you vote.”

The SAVE America Act is comprised of commonsense measures that the majority of Americans support.



The only folks who don't support it appear to be my Democrat colleagues. pic.twitter.com/tnt96g08On — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) March 18, 2026

The bill does not have the 60 votes needed to pass, but Republicans are using the floor fight to force votes and keep the issue front and center.

Trump has called the bill his top priority and is pressuring lawmakers to get it to his desk. He told them last week, “If you don’t get it — big trouble.”

Democrats are digging in, promising to drag out the process and block the bill.

“If MAGA Republicans want to bog down the Senate over a debate on voter suppression, Democrats are ready,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said. “We’re ready to be here all day, all night, as long as it takes to ensure the powers of voter suppression do not win the day. Let me be very clear. The SAVE Act is not a voter ID bill. It is, in every sense, a voter suppression bill. It could purge millions of American citizens from the voter rolls.”

Senate Democrats will NOT allow the SAVE Act to pass through the Senate, no matter how long it takes. That’s because the SAVE Act:



1. Purges millions of Americans from voter rolls

2. Kills online, mail, and motor voter registration.

3. Rejects commons IDs to register to vote.

4.… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 17, 2026

What the bill states

Under current law, non-citizens are already barred from voting in federal elections. When registering to vote, voters must prove eligibility with a valid driver’s license or the last four of their Social Security number.

But this bill would require voters to show documents such as a REAL ID, a passport or birth certificate. States would also be required to send voter rolls to the Department of Homeland Security so they can be cross-checked against federal data.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Registering would also have to be done in person, limiting mail or online registration.

When it comes to mail-in voting, the bill would require voters to enclose a copy of a photo ID both when requesting a ballot, and when returning it.

Republicans argue the bill only builds confidence in elections.

Democrats say it risks disqualifying legal voters who don’t have those documents readily available and that voter fraud is rare.

If passed, the bill would take effect this year, requiring the changes to be instituted prior to the midterm elections.