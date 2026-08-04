Say goodbye to print newspapers, and hello to the rise of AI news chatbots

Premium content: This is from our forthcoming subscriber-exclusive Media Miss newsletter, where we will take you inside the algorithms and agendas shaping what you see.

As the news industry faces major financial headwinds and dwindling trust among readers, I dig into the battle of chatbot vs. chatbot. And in this week’s Media Miss Spotlight, we highlight research claiming a “deliberate, coordinated” effort by the White House to erode progress for Black Americans.

Media Mechanics

From graduation speeches to political ads to the courtroom, artificial intelligence can now be found just about everywhere.

And although leading chatbots have made a habit of spewing false AI slop disconnected from reality, it hasn’t stopped people from turning to the tools for information about current events. At the same time, newspapers and other legacy publishers have increasingly found themselves at war with the technology behemoths that scrape their content and pass it off to consumers as their own.

The news industry’s answer to chatbots decimating their business models? Chatbots.

This week, I dig into the rise of newsroom-specific chatbots, specifically those rolled out at The Washington Post and USA Today. In the coming months, the odds are pretty high a chatbot will make its way to the homepage of your local news outlet, too.

Frontier models like ChatGPT rely on disparate sources from across the web to generate responses, including “random stuff from Reddit and things that may not be true,” said Joey Marburger, the vice president of content intelligence at Arc XP, The Washington Post’s tech arm. But the newspaper’s chatbot, Ask The Post, is different. It pulls exclusively from information found in The Post’s archive, and is quick to admit when it doesn’t have an answer.

Are chatbots trained on news articles the answer to AI-enabled misinformation? In some ways, Marburger told me, news outlets’ embrace of AI isn’t just about innovation. It may also be the best option legacy publishers have left.

“It’s evolving so fast right now,” Marburger told me. “If you’re not trying and living along the wave of AI, it could just completely crash on you one day.”

Thanks for reading Media Miss — let us know what you think. Please send me your feedback and story ideas to mkeierleber@san.com. I’m also on Signal at MarkKeierleber.01.