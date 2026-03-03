Scandal-plagued Texas incumbent faces voters in high-stakes primary

Most of the attention in Texas on Tuesday is focused on the U.S. Senate primary. But another race on the ballot is causing a political headache for House Republicans.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Allegations overshadow primary race

Incumbent Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales is seeking to advance to November’s general election by fending off a challenge from fellow Republican Brandon Herrera. Texas’ 23rd Congressional District stretches roughly 800 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border and includes parts of San Antonio, Uvalde and El Paso. Gonzales has represented the district since 2021.

UNITED STATES – MARCH 25: Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Conference, arrives for the group’s press conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The race has been overshadowed by controversy.

As Straight Arrow News reported, Gonzales has been accused of having an affair with a top staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, and of requesting sexually explicit photos. After word of the alleged relationship reportedly spread through the office, Santos-Aviles died by suicide last fall after setting herself on fire.

Gonzales has denied the allegations, and the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into his conduct remains ongoing.

In media interviews criticizing the congressman, the staffer’s husband has described the text messages as “substantial” and “graphic.”

GOP pressure builds as leadership stands firm

Several fellow Republicans — including Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Thomas Massie of Kentucky — have called on Gonzales to drop out of the race.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who wrote on X that all members of Congress should condemn “a sitting Member of Congress asking for explicit photos of their staff,” has also called on him to drop out.

The entire Texas delegation, as well as every single other Member of Congress, should be condemning a sitting Member of Congress asking for explicit photos of their staff. As a woman, this is really disgusting to see. Not to mention, it brings dishonor on the House of… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 23, 2026

Despite those calls, Gonzales has remained in the race, setting up a primary showdown with Herrera and putting House Speaker Mike Johnson in a delicate position. Johnson endorsed Gonzales before the allegations surfaced and, according to Politico, has not withdrawn that endorsement.

Primary outcome could affect House math

Republicans currently hold a narrow 218–214 House majority, with three vacancies. If Gonzales were to resign before his term ends, that margin would narrow further.

Some Republicans have suggested a different outcome may be more manageable: a primary defeat, followed by Gonzales serving out the remainder of his term.

“Should he lose the primary, which a lot of us expect him to do, he’ll probably just serve out his term,” Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-Fla.) said. “People still deserve to have a congressman doing the constituent work, et cetera.”

Haridopolos added that he believes Gonzales’ days in Congress are likely numbered. Johnson has said Gonzales’ political future is up to Texas voters.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Herrera optimistic about primary

Herrera has expressed optimism about his chances, noting support from some House conservatives who have publicly criticized Gonzales. He said top Republican leadership and the National Republican Congressional Committee have not reached out to him about the race.

“There’s no accountability there, and I think he’s about to find accountability on March 3.”

SOMERSET, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 26: Republican congressional candidate Brandon Herrera speaks during a campaign rally at the Constantino S Pizza restaurant on February 26, 2026 in Somerset, Texas. Herrera is campaigning against incumbent congressman Tony Gonzales in the primary race for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The contest is a rematch of 2024, when Gonzales defeated Herrera by just over 350 votes.

Four Democrats are also competing in Tuesday’s primary for a chance to face the Republican nominee in November.