Schumer’s approval rating hits record  low; Texas moves to fix  thousands of errors in Bible-filled curriculum

In this Media Miss Minute, a new poll shows Sen. Chuck Schumer’s approval rating is at its lowest point since he took office. Plus, Texas officials are issuing corrections to the state’s new Bible-based school curriculum after identifying thousands of errors.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the left: Poll shows Chuck Schumer more unpopular than he’s ever been

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s approval rating has fallen to a record low, according to a new Marist poll.

Just 27% of respondents say the New York Democrat is doing an excellent or good job. Thirty-four percent rate his performance as fair, while 41% say he is doing a poor job.

Schumer’s approval rating is down 7 points from last year and is at the lowest it’s ever been since Marist started tracking in 1999 – the same year he entered the Senate.

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the right: ​​Texas revises Bible-based curriculum after errors flagged

The Texas State Board of Education voted 8-6 to approve revisions to the state’s new bible-filled curriculum after identifying more than 4,000 issues.

The corrections range from factual and punctuation errors to image licensing and copyright problems.

The mistake-filled textbooks are already in circulation, though it remains unclear how many schools have adopted the optional curriculum.

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.