Scientists warned California’s biggest faults were under stress. Then the ground shook

William Jackson
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Northern California on Wednesday, marking the region’s strongest earthquake since 1940 and renewing attention to a recent study that found Southern California’s two largest fault systems are carrying the highest stress levels in at least 1,000 years.
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A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Northern California on Wednesday, marking the region’s strongest earthquake since 1940 and renewing attention to a recent study that found Southern California’s two largest fault systems are carrying the highest stress levels in at least 1,000 years.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the epicenter about 7 miles northwest of Willits in Mendocino County. The quake struck at a depth of roughly 5 miles.

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Officials said hospitals reported some injuries, but there were no immediate reports of major damage. More than 6,000 customers across six nearby communities briefly lost power, according to Mendocino County officials.

Study warns of elevated stress

The earthquake occurred just days after researchers published a study concluding the Southern San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems are in a “critically loaded state” after centuries of accumulating stress.

Several alerts buzzed cellphones around the Sacramento, California, region on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, notifying residents of the potential for shaking from an earthquake in Mendocino County. (Daniel Hunt/The Sacramento Bee/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM - NO FILM, NO VIDEO, NO TV, NO DOCUMENTARY. No Use: Paris Match, Public, Voici, Closer, Gala, Elle, PDV and Le Point.
TNS/ABACA via Reuters Connect

Researchers used geological evidence, including sediment records and tree-ring data, to reconstruct how pressure has built over time. They stressed the findings do not predict when a major earthquake will occur, only that the faults are carrying unusually high levels of stored energy.

Ahmed Elbanna, director of the Statewide California Earthquake Center, told LAist that a major earthquake could happen “today, tomorrow, or in 10 years, or in 30 years.”

Limited damage in the north

Veteran California seismologist Lucy Jones told The Associated Press the Mendocino County area experiences earthquakes regularly, though they are typically smaller.

A sign alerts the public that Safeway is closed until further notice. following an earthquake that damaged the store in Willits, Calif., on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 in Willits. The magnitude 5.6 quake was centered nearby in Redwood Valley and struck at 8:10 a.m. with power being cut off in the city and many businesses forced to close. (Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

She said aftershocks were likely but would “probably stay on the low side.” Three smaller quakes under magnitude 2.7 struck near the epicenter within an hour.

Residents described strong shaking that knocked dishes, bottles and picture frames off shelves. County officials urged people to stay off roads while crews inspected bridges, utilities and other infrastructure.

California’s MyShake early warning system issued nearly 657,000 alerts before the strongest shaking arrived. Scientists with the ShakeAlert program said more than one million alerts were ultimately delivered across all warning systems.

Other earthquakes around the Pacific

Wednesday’s quake came during an unusually active period around the Pacific.

In Venezuela, back-to-back magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes killed at least 164 people and injured nearly 1,000. The United States has pledged search-and-rescue teams, medical support and humanitarian aid.

Hours later, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off northern Japan’s coast.

Officials reported several injuries but no tsunami and no problems at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JUNE 25: An infographic titled 'Major earthquakes along the Pacific Ring of Fire over the last 24 hours' created in Ankara, Turkiye on June 25, 2026. (Photo by
Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake — the strongest in Northern California since 1940 — caused injuries and brief power outages, while a separate study found Southern California's two largest fault systems are carrying their highest stress levels in at least 1,000 years.

Early warning systems reached millions

California's MyShake and ShakeAlert systems delivered alerts before the strongest shaking arrived, giving residents documented advance notice.

Southern faults at historic stress

Researchers described the Southern San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems as in a "critically loaded state," though the study does not predict when a major earthquake will occur.

Roads and infrastructure inspected

County officials urged residents to stay off roads while crews inspected bridges, utilities and other infrastructure following a Mendocino County quake.

Straight Arrow
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Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Transparent and credible

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Sources

  1. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth
  2. LAist
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth
  2. LAist
  3. The Associated Press