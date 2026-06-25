SCOTUS stakes Hawaii’s ‘vampire’ gun rule, stopping other state attempts

Cole Lauterbach
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In the movies, killing the original vampire leaves its minions reduced to ash and flames. The Supreme Court on Thursday set forth a similar chain reaction across the country when it ruled Hawaii’s “vampire” gun law runs afoul of the Constitution. 

Justices in the 6-3 majority ruled that Hawaii’s law requiring express permission from a property owner to carry a firearm violated the Second Amendment. The ruling reverses an appellate court’s decision upholding the law.

The 2023 law struck down on Thursday was often referred to as a “vampire” law, a reference to the fictional Count Dracula, who may enter a household only by invitation.

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The ruling was one of several handed down in the twilight of the Supreme Court’s current term.

At the heart of the case was whether a gun owner should need express permission or enjoy an implied permission until told otherwise.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said the restriction would leave lawful gun owners worried about whether entering many of the businesses they frequent would amount to committing a crime. 

“This regime hobbles what the Second Amendment protects: the right of Americans to carry arms for self-defense as they go about their daily lives,” he wrote.

In a dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the case was more about property rights than the Second Amendment. 

“Today’s decision makes one thing clear: The Court’s objective is protecting guns, not consistently preserving any principle of law,” she wrote.

Alito responded to this thought in a footnote, saying that “states may not adopt property-law rules that violate constitutional rights.”

‘Spirit of Aloha’

The state’s argument in this case included a novel approach that it called the “Spirit of Aloha.”

It cited pre-statehood laws under King Kamehameha III that banned dangerous weapons. The colonial king instituted a ban in 1833 as one of the kingdom’s first laws. For years after it became a state in 1959, Hawaii maintained strict gun laws following the spirit of those colonial laws. 

The majority dismissed the state’s argument, saying that “local attitudes can neither shrink nor inflate the meaning of fundamental Bill of Rights guarantees that apply to the States through the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Other states affected

Hawaii’s law was similar to others enacted in response to the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, which affirmed the public’s right to armed self-defense in public. 

According to Hawaiian attorneys, five other states either enacted laws or were considering them, depending on how the high court ruled in the case decided Thursday.

Not a free-for-all

An important distinction in the ruling is that it does not bar a property owner from posting signs saying that firearms aren’t allowed. 

“Private property owners can absolutely still exclude firearms from their property (even if it is open to the public) if they so choose, either by posting signage or requesting armed patrons leave,” Jake Fogleman, director of policy with the right-leaning Independence Institute, said in a post to X

He added that the court merely flipped the onus of banning firearms on the property owner instead of a gun owner having to assume guns aren’t welcome on a property.

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Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

The Supreme Court struck down Hawaii's law requiring gun owners to get explicit permission before carrying firearms onto private property, shifting the default rule on armed carry at businesses and other private spaces open to the public.

Other states may be affected

According to Hawaiian attorneys, five other states either enacted similar laws or were considering them depending on how the court ruled, meaning the decision's reach extends beyond Hawaii.

Property owners retain opt-out rights

Private property owners, including businesses open to the public, can still ban firearms by posting signage or requesting armed patrons leave.

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Behind the numbers

The 6-3 ruling directly affects Hawaii and four similar states — California, Maryland, New York and New Jersey. In Hawaii, about 8% of adults possess guns, compared to roughly 59% in Alaska. Violations of the struck-down law carried up to one year in prison.

Community reaction

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the ruling "shouldn't have a major effect" but expressed concern it would lead to more gun violence. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda called the decision "wrong for Hawaii, wrong for public safety." Hawaii's Department of the Attorney General said it was "disappointed" but would continue pursuing "commonsense regulation of firearms."

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources framed the ruling as a setback for gun safety advocates and emphasized Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent that the court prioritizes guns over legal principles. Right-leaning sources celebrated it as a major Second Amendment victory, characterizing Hawaii's law as a transparent attempt to circumvent the Constitution.

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Sources

  1. Supreme Court
  2. New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen
  3. Jake Fogleman via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the ruling as a setback for gun safety owners, while also stressing that it makes it harder for states to control public carry.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more legalistic, highlighting “challenge,” “handgun limits,” and the specific scope on private property open to the public.
  • Media outlets on the right more stripped-down but still rights-centered, emphasizing “strikes down” and “requiring permission” to cast regulation as an infringement.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The Supreme Court struck down Hawaii's 2023 law requiring people with concealed carry permits to get permission before carrying guns into private properties open to the public like stores and hotels, ruling it violates the Second Amendment in a 6-3 decision.
  • The law, known as the "vampire rule," was challenged by Maui residents and a firearms coalition, with support from the Trump administration.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court struck down a Hawaii law requiring gun owners to obtain permission before carrying firearms into private property open to the public in a 6-3 decision.
  • Hawaii enacted the 2023 measure after the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling established broad public carry rights, flipping the default to prohibit firearms unless owners provided express permission, which supporters nicknamed "vampire rules."

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Hawaii's 2023 law requiring permission to carry guns on private property open to the public violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.
  • Justice Samuel Alito authored the majority opinion, emphasizing that Hawaii's law imposed a severe burden on the right to carry firearms by restricting gun carrying on many places people visit daily.

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Sources

  1. Supreme Court
  2. New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen
  3. Jake Fogleman via X