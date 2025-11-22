Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

SCOTUS temporarily blocks lower court ruling on Texas congressional maps

Cassandra Buchman
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued an order temporarily blocking a lower court’s ruling that Texas can’t use its recently redrawn congressional maps because they show evidence of racial gerrymandering. Justice Samuel Alito, who handles emergency appeals from Texas, signed the order shortly after the state asked the Supreme Court to intervene.
Image credit: AP Photo/Eric Gay, File
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Supreme Court order

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito signed an order temporarily blocking a lower court’s ruling that Texas cannot use its new congressional maps because of racial gerrymandering.

Texas’ appeal

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Supreme Court to keep the maps in place while the state appeals the lower court’s decision, noting that the filing deadline for the 2026 midterms is “rapidly approaching.”

Other redistricting efforts

Other states, such as California, Missouri and North Carolina, passed their own newly redrawn congressional maps.

Full story

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued an order temporarily blocking a lower court’s ruling that Texas can’t use its recently redrawn congressional maps because they show evidence of racial gerrymandering. Justice Samuel Alito, who handles emergency appeals from Texas, signed the order shortly after the state asked the Supreme Court to intervene. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday asked the nation’s highest court to keep the maps in place as the state appeals the lower court’s decision. He requested Supreme Court justices make a decision by Dec. 1 to “avoid further disruption,” as Texas’ filing deadline for candidates in the 2026 midterm elections is “rapidly approaching” on Dec. 8.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

According to the Dallas Morning News, in the Supreme Court order, Alito asked justices to issue a ruling before 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24.

Texas redistricting

This summer, President Donald Trump urged Texas Republicans to redraw the congressional maps so they could pick up more seats in the House of Representatives.  Texas lawmakers ultimately approved a congressional map that gives Republicans five House seats, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in August. 

However, on Tuesday, a three-judge panel ruled that Texas can’t use the new map, and instead, must use one from 2021. 

One of the judges, Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by Trump, said the “public perception of this case is that it’s about politics.”

“To be sure, politics played a role in drawing the 2025 Map. But it was much more than just politics,” Brown said. “Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map.”

Paxton maintained, though, that “Texas engaged in partisan redistricting solely to secure more Republican seats in Congress and thereby better represent our state and Texans.”

Since Texas passed its maps, other red states did the same, including North Carolina and Missouri. In response, California passed Proposition 50, a state redistricting measure that gave Democrats five additional favorable districts. 

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Supreme Court's temporary block on a lower court's order regarding Texas' congressional maps impacts the immediate electoral process and raises questions about race, partisanship and redistricting in U.S. elections.

Redistricting litigation

The legal battle over Texas' congressional maps highlights judicial involvement in determining whether district lines comply with federal law and constitutional standards.

Racial gerrymandering

Allegations of racial gerrymandering underscore ongoing national debates about fair representation and the prevention of discriminatory practices in drawing electoral boundaries.

Partisan politics

Competing claims from state officials and judicial findings illustrate the overlap of party interests and legal questions in the fight over congressional representation.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 288 media outlets

Context corner

Redistricting is a political process influenced by census data every decade, but unusual "mid-decade" redistricting efforts like Texas’ highlight broader national battles over electoral advantage and legal debates on race and partisan intent in drawing districts.

Diverging views

Left-leaning articles emphasize allegations of racial gerrymandering and discriminatory intent, while right-leaning articles argue the redistricting is partisan rather than racial and frame legal challenges as politically motivated efforts to undermine Republican gains.

Policy impact

The court's final decision could determine the composition of Texas' congressional delegation, potentially impacting party control in the U.S. House of Representatives and the representation of minority communities in Congress.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Texas Attorney General's Office
  3. The Dallas Morning News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasizes a "gerrymandered" map that "could give GOP five more seats" and is "racially biased."
  • Media outlets in the center focus procedurally on the temporary reinstatement, noting the administrative stay does not reflect the map's merits.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the block as a "potential win" or "BIG WIN" for the GOP, dismissing the lower court's finding as "activism."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

288 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Texas requested an emergency order from the Supreme Court to use a redistricting plan favored by President Donald Trump for the 2026 elections, despite lower court concerns about racial discrimination.
  • The Texas redistricting map aims to provide Republicans with five additional House seats and has sparked a nationwide redistricting dispute.
  • A panel of federal judges ruled that civil rights groups challenging the map on behalf of Black and Hispanic voters are likely to succeed in their case.
  • The Supreme Court is also considering a separate case from Louisiana that may further restrict race-based districts under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The U.S. Supreme Court blocked a lower court ruling that found Texas's new congressional map likely to be a racial gerrymander, keeping the map in effect for now.
  • State lawyers requested an emergency stay to maintain the congressional redistricting plan from 2021, which could potentially add five House seats for Republicans.
  • Texas's congressional redistricting plan was favored for the upcoming elections despite concerns of racial discrimination.
  • The Supreme Court's final decision may significantly influence the upcoming midterm elections in Texas.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Supreme Court has paused a lower court order that struck down Texas's new congressional map, allowing its use while the appeal is considered.
  • Justice Samuel Alito stated that a response to the application would be filed by Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed that the lower court's ruling was due to liberal activists trying to "steal the U.S. House for Democrats."
  • A panel of federal judges ruled that the new map was likely a racial gerrymander, which could lead to using the 2021 maps if upheld.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Texas Attorney General's Office
  3. The Dallas Morning News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.