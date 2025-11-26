Scouts surprised by Pentagon’s reported plan to end 100-year partnership

The Defense Department may soon end its long-standing partnership with Scouting America, according to draft documents obtained by NPR. The documents reportedly cite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s belief that the organization, formerly the Boys Scouts of America, has become “genderless” and is attacking “boy-friendly spaces.”

Scouting America said it was caught off guard by the report and noted its long, friendly ties with the DOD. The Pentagon declined to authenticate the leaked drafts, telling NPR and Newsweek it would not comment on “pre-decisional” materials.

What would change under the draft

The draft proposal reportedly outlines sweeping changes. It would bar Scout troops from meeting on military bases and eliminate the advanced rank currently granted to Eagle Scouts upon enlistment.

The plan would also cut logistical and medical support for the National Jamboree in West Virginia. To do so, the memo reportedly invokes a legal exemption allowing the Defense Secretary to withhold aid if it is deemed “detrimental to national security.”

Why this matters for recruiting and bases

The military has long used the Jamboree, where it provides medical teams and equipment, as a key recruiting tool, according to NPR. Internal DOD documents cited by the outlet show concern over losing this pipeline.

In a memo, Navy Secretary John Phelan reportedly warned that blocking Scouts from bases “could be detrimental to recruitment and accession efforts across the department.”

How Scouting America and families are responding

In a statement on the organization’s website responding to the NPR report, Scouting America CEO Roger Krone said the group was “surprised and saddened” by the news and emphasized its history as a partner with the U.S. armed forces.

“The Scouting movement has had a strong relationship with our nation’s military going back more than a century,” Krone said. He added, “An enormous percentage of those in our military academies are Scouts and Eagle Scouts. Our Scouts and leaders admire and are inspired by our military heroes. Many of our Scouts trade their Scouting uniforms for the uniforms of our nation’s armed forces.”

Krone also pushed back against the “meritocracy” criticism, calling the statement “uninformed.”

“Badges and ranks are not given, they are earned,” he said. “Just ask any Eagle Scout. Young men and young women alike thrive in Scouting. Scouts wear an American flag on their sleeves and swear a duty to God and country.”

Families also spoke out; Stars and Stripes reported that military parents view on-base troops as vital communities for children who face frequent moves.

Earlier internal push and next steps

An April report from NBC News detailed internal advocacy urging a break from Scouting America. It noted Hegseth’s past criticism of the organization’s name change and inclusion policies, a context that predates this week’s reported policy drafts.

Planning for the next National Jamboree continues for July 22–31, 2026, but whether military support will be withheld under the national-security exemption remains unclear.