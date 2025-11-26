Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Scouts surprised by Pentagon’s reported plan to end 100-year partnership

William Jackson
Draft Pentagon documents propose cutting ties with Scouting America, citing "genderless" policies, sparking concerns.
Image credit: ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Draft proposal

The Defense Department is weighing an end to its long-running partnership with Scouting America, according to draft memos reviewed by NPR.

Sweeping changes

The drafts would bar Scout troops from meeting on U.S. and overseas bases, halt military medical and logistical support for the National Jamboree and end advanced enlistment rank for Eagle Scouts.

Internal pushback

In a memo cited by NPR, Navy Secretary John Phelan warned the shift could harm recruiting. Scouting America defended its merit-based program, and military families voiced concern about losing base-hosted Scout communities.

Full story

The Defense Department may soon end its long-standing partnership with Scouting America, according to draft documents obtained by NPR. The documents reportedly cite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s belief that the organization, formerly the Boys Scouts of America, has become “genderless” and is attacking “boy-friendly spaces.” 

Scouting America said it was caught off guard by the report and noted its long, friendly ties with the DOD. The Pentagon declined to authenticate the leaked drafts, telling NPR and Newsweek it would not comment on “pre-decisional” materials.

What would change under the draft

The draft proposal reportedly outlines sweeping changes. It would bar Scout troops from meeting on military bases and eliminate the advanced rank currently granted to Eagle Scouts upon enlistment. 

The plan would also cut logistical and medical support for the National Jamboree in West Virginia. To do so, the memo reportedly invokes a legal exemption allowing the Defense Secretary to withhold aid if it is deemed “detrimental to national security.”

Why this matters for recruiting and bases

The military has long used the Jamboree, where it provides medical teams and equipment, as a key recruiting tool, according to NPR. Internal DOD documents cited by the outlet show concern over losing this pipeline. 

In a memo, Navy Secretary John Phelan reportedly warned that blocking Scouts from bases “could be detrimental to recruitment and accession efforts across the department.”

How Scouting America and families are responding

In a statement on the organization’s website responding to the NPR report, Scouting America CEO Roger Krone said the group was “surprised and saddened” by the news and emphasized its history as a partner with the U.S. armed forces.

“The Scouting movement has had a strong relationship with our nation’s military going back more than a century,” Krone said. He added, “An enormous percentage of those in our military academies are Scouts and Eagle Scouts. Our Scouts and leaders admire and are inspired by our military heroes. Many of our Scouts trade their Scouting uniforms for the uniforms of our nation’s armed forces.”

Krone also pushed back against the “meritocracy” criticism, calling the statement “uninformed.”

“Badges and ranks are not given, they are earned,” he said. “Just ask any Eagle Scout. Young men and young women alike thrive in Scouting. Scouts wear an American flag on their sleeves and swear a duty to God and country.”

Families also spoke out; Stars and Stripes reported that military parents view on-base troops as vital communities for children who face frequent moves.

Earlier internal push and next steps

An April report from NBC News detailed internal advocacy urging a break from Scouting America. It noted Hegseth’s past criticism of the organization’s name change and inclusion policies, a context that predates this week’s reported policy drafts. 

Planning for the next National Jamboree continues for July 22–31, 2026, but whether military support will be withheld under the national-security exemption remains unclear.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Chris Field and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The Defense Department's consideration of ending its partnership with Scouting America could impact youth engagement, military recruitment and the longstanding relationship between the military and a major civic organization.

Military recruitment

Changes to support for Scouting America could affect the military’s recruiting efforts, as internal documents reportedly identify Scout events as key opportunities to connect with prospective service members.

Youth programs and inclusion

The debate over Scouting America’s policy changes and inclusion efforts highlights broader social discussions about gender, tradition and the evolution of youth organizations in the United States.

Community and military ties

For over a century, Scouting and the U.S. military have collaborated closely, fostering a pipeline of leadership and shared values, which many families view as essential for military-connected youth.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 34 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Scouting America has more than one million youth members and its National Jamboree draws as many as 20,000 scouts. Up to 20% of service academy cadets and one-third of Navy officers in training have scouting backgrounds. Ending the partnership affects recruiting and program support.

Community reaction

Many military families express concern that losing the partnership would remove an important support for children during relocations and disrupt a long-standing community connection, especially for families living on or near military installations.

Policy impact

If enacted, the policy would remove military logistical and medical support for Scouting America events, bar Scout troops from meeting at military installations, and end enlistment advantages for Eagle Scouts, potentially reducing youth military recruitment and community engagement.

Sources

  1. NPR
  2. Stars and Stripes
  3. Newsweek
  4. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the proposed military severance from Scouting America as a "plot" driven by a "bonkers reason," portraying Hegseth's actions as a "war on DEI policies" and highlighting internal dissent.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally present Hegseth's proposal alongside Scouting America's "surprised and deeply saddened" reaction.
  • Media outlets on the right focus on "DEI" and "gender ideology" as the contentious reasons, lamenting the "iconic organization" being "formerly known as the Boy Scouts" and linking Hegseth's move to President Trump's agenda.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

36 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth plans to end the military's century-long ties to Scouting America, criticizing the organization for no longer promoting masculine values and for being "genderless."
  • The proposal includes halting medical and logistical support for the National Jamboree, which can attract 20,000 scouts, as reported by leaked documents.
  • Hegseth claims that support for the Scouts would be detrimental to national security by diverting resources from military priorities.
  • Scouting America expressed disappointment over the potential policy change and emphasized its long-standing, nonpartisan support for the U.S. Military.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The Pentagon is preparing to end a century-old partnership with Scouting America by stopping DoD medical and logistical aid and barring Scout access to military installations, including the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.
  • Hegseth says the group has strayed from its mission, criticizing Scouting America as 'genderless' and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, echoing rhetoric from a Quantico, Virginia speech months ago.
  • Scouting America was founded in 1910 and has more than one million youth members, while U.S. military support formalized in 1937 has included trucks, ambulances, medical teams, and aid for the National Scout Jamboree with as many as 20,000 participants.
  • Navy Secretary John Phelan pushed back, warning the plan could be too restrictive and harm recruitment, while Scouting America said it was surprised and disappointed and Congress's response remains unclear as Jamboree planning continues.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Pentagon is considering ending military support for Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, due to concerns over its shift towards diversity and gender-neutral policies, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's draft memo to Congress.
  • The memo claims Scouting America is now "genderless" and no longer supports 'boy-friendly spaces.'
  • If the proposal moves forward, the military will withdraw aid for the National Jamboree, which hosts around 20,000 scouts in West Virginia every four years.
  • Scouting America's president, Roger Krone, expressed deep sadness over the potential end of military support, asserting that they continue to focus on serving all American families.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

