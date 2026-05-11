Sean Duffy’s new reality show draws questions over ethical concerns

Devin Pavlou
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's new family road trip series was paid for by companies regulated by his department, drawing some concerns.
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
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The sun, the sweat, the sea — summertime often brings back memories of vacations and family fun, but this year it’s reminding Americans just how expensive things have gotten. Today, with surging fuel prices and stubborn inflation, the average vacation costs just about $7,250, up 10% from the year before, according to The Motley Fool

The increased costs have left many families with the hard decision of cutting back on their vacation plans. It has also led some to criticize Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for his “The Great American Road Trip” reality series, which stars him and his family. In the series, the Duffy family goes on a tour of the country, visiting and enjoying iconic landmarks to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and encourage people to do the same, something that is increasingly more costly.

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“Over the course of seven months, we just kind of found these moments where I might be able to do some work,” Duffy told Fox News on Friday. “I could take the kids with me, do a road trip … and there’s so much to see in this beautiful country.”

Who is paying for Duffy’s show?

Over the weekend, Duffy defended his new reality show after some raised questions about who paid for it. He said private companies, not taxpayers’ dollars, funded the project. 

“Here are the facts,” Duffy wrote on X. “Production costs were paid for by the Great American Road Trip Inc., not taxpayers. Zero taxpayer dollars were spent on my family.”

But the use of the nonprofit raises other questions, since the nonprofit’s sponsors are companies he works with as transportation secretary. The group’s website states that major transportation companies like Boeing, United Airlines, Toyota, Royal Caribbean Group, Enterprise, and others are sponsoring the show. Straight Arrow reached out to several of the nonprofit’s sponsors for comment are is waiting to hear back. 

The use of companies that are heavily involved with Duffy’s work as the transportation secretary raises additional ethical questions. Boeing, for example, is currently facing federal safety scrutiny over recent high-profile events. 

United Airlines, another sponsor of the nonprofit, is not only a major player in the transportation industry but also a company Duffy contracted with when he was a registered lobbyist for the airline industry. 

Katherine Van Dyck, an anti-monopoly and consumer advocate, criticized the nonprofit and the companies supporting it. She said it also could raise legal issues, citing the Hatch Act. 

“They are all regulated by DoT, and they all just funded his extended family vacation,” Van Dyck wrote. “That’s compensation even if it isn’t dollars deposited directly into the Duffy bank account. It’s a direct conflict of interest prohibited by federal ethics laws. It raises serious Hatch Act questions.”

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from using their government position to advocate on behalf of a campaign or candidate or from using those same resources to engage in partisan political activity while on duty. But Duffy said the government found that the project did not violate any federal policy before they started it. 

“Career ethics and budget officials at the Department of Transportation reviewed and approved both my participation and individual travel in accordance with federal rules,” he wrote on X. 

As transportation secretary, Duffy has rolled out regulations that have been criticized as helping companies but not necessarily consumers. Some of these changes included waiving large fines against American Airlines and Southwest Airlines and gutting consumer-friendly flight cancellation policies. 

But the most significant change under Duffy was the cancellation of the Biden-era policy requiring airlines to pay passengers hundreds of dollars when a flight was significantly delayed or canceled due to factors within the airline’s control.

Duffy said he pulled out of the program for three main reasons. He argued Congress never told the Transportation Department to mandate specific cash payments as laid out in the previous DoT’s plan, meaning they couldn’t require it. Duffy said that airlines should compete on customer service rather than being forced into it by the government. Finally, he said the policy would cost airliners billions and that the cost would eventually be passed on to passengers. 

The economic reality for most Americans

Despite Duffy’s use of his new series to encourage more Americans to travel, some of his and the administration’s policies have made it harder for Americans to take a break. 

The war in Iran has caused gas prices for both cars and planes to sharply rise. At the same time, inflation remains elevated, leading to higher prices for just about everything else, with the Trump administration’s tariff policy partly to blame. These higher prices have led many Americans to cut back on driving and vacation plans, according to a poll conducted in late April by Ipsos.

But Duffy hopes to change some minds with his new series, something he highlighted on social media. 

“Our message is really simple: to love America is to see America,” he wrote on X. “So put the phone down, hit the open road, and rediscover what makes America great.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The head of the agency that regulates airlines, fuel standards and highway safety spent seven months filming a sponsored reality show while gas hit $4.55 a gallon and airfares rose nearly 25% year-over-year.

Gas and travel costs are up

Regular gasoline averaged $4.55 a gallon at the time of the announcement, a 52% increase since U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran began in late February, according to the articles.

Sponsors regulate Duffy's agency

Boeing, United Airlines, Shell, Toyota and Royal Caribbean — all subject to DOT oversight — funded the show through a nonprofit, according to the project's website, raising ethics questions a government watchdog said warrant investigation.

Flight cancellation protections removed

Under Duffy, the DOT canceled a Biden-era rule that would have required airlines to pay passengers cash when flights were significantly delayed or canceled for reasons within the airline's control.

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Behind the numbers

Gas prices hit $4.55 per gallon on May 8, up 52% since the US and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran in late February. US airfares are up nearly 25% year-over-year and Trump's approval rating on the economy fell to 31%, according to a CNN/SSRS poll.

Community reaction

Critics on social media questioned who was running the DOT during the filming period and drew comparisons to past criticism of former Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg himself called the show 'brutally out of touch,' while his husband Chasten Glezman Buttigieg called it a 'taxpayer-funded family road trip.'

Context corner

Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy both got their start on MTV reality television in the late 1990s, meeting on 'Road Rules: All Stars.' Duffy later served in the US House of Representatives for Wisconsin's 7th congressional district from 2011 to 2019 before joining Fox News.

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Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. Sean Duffy via X
  3. Katherine Van Dyck via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Duffy's seven-month reality show filming as dereliction, using mocking terms like "clueless," "cosplaying," and "collapsing" FAA amid crises such as unpaid TSA agents and crashing planes, portraying total neglect despite his "some work" claim.
  • Media outlets in the center employ a gossipy tone with sarcastic "inspiration" for road trips despite gas over $4.50/gallon, de-emphasizing broader crises and patriotic 250th-anniversary ties.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spent parts of seven months filming a family reality TV show, The Great American Road Trip, while serving under President Donald Trump, celebrating America's 250th anniversary.
  • The show features Duffy, his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their nine children traveling across eight states and Washington, D.C., with the White House as their first stop.
  • The project was self-funded with sponsorship from companies such as Boeing and Shell, and the Duffy family received no salary or production royalties.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy announced their new reality series, The Great American Road Trip, launching on YouTube next month to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.
  • Filmed over seven months last year, the show features Duffy, his wife, and their nine children traveling across the country. Duffy claimed the project allowed him to fit in "some work" while promoting their motto, "To love America you've gotta see America."
  • Critics, including Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, questioned the project's timing amid a transportation crisis, noting the irony of filming while airfares rise nearly 25% and fuel costs reach over $4.50 per gallon.
  • During the announcement, Campos-Duffy remarked, "We live in a Pornhub world," drawing confusion, while the program's website lists corporate sponsorship from Boeing, Toyota, and Shell without disclosing the Duffys' participation pay.
  • Projections suggest high fuel prices will persist through 2026, creating affordability concerns for American families, though the couple urged citizens to explore the nation ahead of July's 250th anniversary celebration.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. Sean Duffy via X
  3. Katherine Van Dyck via X