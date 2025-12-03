Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Search efforts resume for long-missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

Julia Marshall
A deep-sea hunt for a Malaysia Airlines jet that went missing in 2014 will resume at the end of the year, Malaysia's transport ministry said.
Image credit: Rob Griffith / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Search resumes

Malaysia’s transport ministry says search efforts are resuming for the Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing 11 years ago.

The flight

Officials say the plane was traveling from Malaysia to Beijing when it deviated from its route and headed toward the far-southern Indian Ocean, where officials believe it crashed.

'No-find, no-fee'

U.S.-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will search intermittently for 55 days, beginning on Dec. 30, under a “no-find, ne-fee” contract worth $70 million.

Full story

A deep-sea hunt for a Malaysia Airlines jet that went missing in 2014 will resume at the end of the year, Malaysia’s transport ministry said Wednesday. The aircraft vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers, primarily Chinese nationals. 

Officials say the plane was traveling from Malaysia to Beijing when it deviated from its route and headed toward the far-southern Indian Ocean, where officials believe it crashed. 

New search efforts

The transport ministry said U.S.-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will search intermittently for 55 days, beginning on Dec. 30. The firm will primarily focus on areas it believes offer the highest likelihood of finding the missing aircraft.

“The latest development underscores the Government of Malaysia’s commitment in providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy,” the ministry said. 

Contract with Ocean Infinity

In March, Malaysia’s government approved a “no-find, no-fee” contract with Ocean Infinity to search a 5,800-square-mile area. However, in April, search efforts were halted due to bad weather. 

Ocean Infinity now has a $70 million payment contingent on the discovery of the wreckage. However, it’s unclear whether the company has new information on its location. 

The deal follows a 2018 seabed search that yielded no results. However, debris has washed ashore on the East African coast and on Indian Ocean islands. 

“The Malaysian Government remains steadfast in its efforts to find answers and expresses solidarity with all affected families,” the ministry wrote online.  

The mystery surrounding the crash dominated cable-TV newscasts in the U.S. for months, boosting ratings for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Efforts to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 highlight ongoing attempts to resolve one of aviation’s greatest mysteries and address the concerns of families affected by the disappearance.

Aviation mystery

Flight MH370’s disappearance in 2014 remains unresolved despite multiple international search efforts, raising critical questions about aviation safety and investigation methods.

Family closure

According to statements from Malaysia’s transport ministry and coverage from several sources, the new search aims to provide closure for families of the 239 people who were aboard the plane.

Technological and contractual approach

The renewed search uses updated marine robotics by Ocean Infinity and a "no-find, no-fee" contract, reflecting new strategies in large-scale international investigations and cost management.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 225 media outlets

Global impact

The search involves international collaboration and affects families from multiple countries. The outcome is of global interest due to implications for aviation safety and the multinational composition of those aboard MH370.

History lesson

Previous searches include an initial effort led by Australia covering 120,000 square kilometers, and a failed 2018 search by Ocean Infinity. Only a few debris pieces have been identified as belonging to MH370 despite extensive efforts.

Underreported

There is little discussion on the psychological impacts on search and rescue personnel who have participated in repeated, unsuccessful efforts or on the long-term policy changes in air traffic surveillance resulting from the disappearance.

Sources

  1. Malaysia Transport Ministry

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left while using terms like "mysterious disappearance," uniquely highlights the $70 million financial incentive for the search, a detail de-emphasized elsewhere.
  • Media outlets in the center distinctly emphasize satellite data as the basis for the search area, using terms like "puzzle" and "enigma" for a more analytical tone.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the MH370 search by emphasizing the prolonged duration with phrases like "Over a Decade Gone" and "11 years after jet vanished," employing a dramatic tone with "Lost" and "shocked the world," and detailing passenger nationalities.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

225 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume on Dec. 30, as announced by Malaysia's transport ministry.
  • Ocean Infinity will conduct search operations intermittently for 55 days in targeted areas, according to the transport ministry.
  • The Malaysian government has signed a "no-find, no-fee" contract with Ocean Infinity, promising payment only if wreckage is found.
  • Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Malaysia's transport ministry said on Wednesday the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume on December 30, 2025.
  • Long ago, the Boeing 777 vanished on March 8, 2014, and earlier multinational searches failed to find Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 despite debris washing ashore; the most recent southern Indian Ocean search was suspended in April.
  • Malaysia's government approved a no-find, no-fee contract, with Ocean Infinity to search intermittently for 55 days in a 15,000-square-kilometer seabed site, contingent on a $70 million payment.
  • Malaysia said the restart underscores its commitment to provide closure to the families of the missing, while remembrance events displayed the names of crew and passengers on the tenth anniversary.
  • Search planners focused on specific ocean zones informed by satellite tracking, as satellite data showed the plane turned south to the far-southern Indian Ocean, guiding targeted areas believed to have the highest likelihood.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Malaysia will restart the search for missing Flight MH370 on December 30, 2025, to locate the aircraft that disappeared in 2014 with 239 people aboard.
  • Ocean Infinity, a U.S. Seabed exploration company, will conduct a 55-day search covering a targeted area of 15,000 square kilometers in the southern Indian Ocean.
  • The Malaysian government entered a "no-find, no fee" agreement with Ocean Infinity, promising $70 million if substantial wreckage is discovered.
  • The previous search efforts have yielded no definitive evidence of the aircraft, despite 30 pieces of suspected debris washing ashore.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. Malaysia Transport Ministry

