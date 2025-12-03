Search efforts resume for long-missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

A deep-sea hunt for a Malaysia Airlines jet that went missing in 2014 will resume at the end of the year, Malaysia’s transport ministry said Wednesday. The aircraft vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers, primarily Chinese nationals.

Officials say the plane was traveling from Malaysia to Beijing when it deviated from its route and headed toward the far-southern Indian Ocean, where officials believe it crashed.

New search efforts

The transport ministry said U.S.-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will search intermittently for 55 days, beginning on Dec. 30. The firm will primarily focus on areas it believes offer the highest likelihood of finding the missing aircraft.

“The latest development underscores the Government of Malaysia’s commitment in providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy,” the ministry said.

Contract with Ocean Infinity

In March, Malaysia’s government approved a “no-find, no-fee” contract with Ocean Infinity to search a 5,800-square-mile area. However, in April, search efforts were halted due to bad weather.

Ocean Infinity now has a $70 million payment contingent on the discovery of the wreckage. However, it’s unclear whether the company has new information on its location.

The deal follows a 2018 seabed search that yielded no results. However, debris has washed ashore on the East African coast and on Indian Ocean islands.

“The Malaysian Government remains steadfast in its efforts to find answers and expresses solidarity with all affected families,” the ministry wrote online.

The mystery surrounding the crash dominated cable-TV newscasts in the U.S. for months, boosting ratings for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.