Seattle police chief resigns after criticism over deadly festival shooting

Just days after a deadly shooting at a Seattle food festival, the city’s police chief has resigned.

Shon Barnes submitted his resignation Thursday, and Mayor Katie Wilson accepted it, saying multiple factors led to the decision.

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“It has been an honor to serve the Seattle Police Department and this city,” Barnes’ prepared statement reads in part. “The men and women of this department show up every single day with professionalism and dedication, and what they did in the aftermath of the Bite of Seattle tragedy reflects the very best of who they are.”

Barnes’ resignation comes after he faced backlash over the shooting that killed three people — including two bystanders and one of the teen suspects. Critics called out the department’s slow and inaccurate public updates, including erroneously reporting that two suspects had been arrested when only one was in custody.

Food festival shooting

Three people were killed, and four were injured in a shooting near Seattle’s Space Needle on Sunday. In the aftermath, police said one suspect was in custody and they are seeking a second.

The suspect arrested on the scene, a 15-year-old boy, has been charged with first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement as well as unlawful possession of a handgun by someone under 18.

David Ryder/Getty Images

David Ryder/Getty Images

David Ryder/Getty Images

David Ryder/Getty Images

However, in court documents filed Wednesday, police said the teen was seen firing an untraceable ghost gun into a crowd. But preliminary testing revealed bullets in the victims did not match the weapon.

The document went on to reveal shell casings found at the scene indicate four weapons were fired during the shootout.

Police also noted a 19-year-old suspect died in the shooting, and as police escorted the 15-year-old past that suspect’s body, he said: “Love you, bro.”

Now authorities say they believe the violence was gang-related, and they are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify others who may have been involved.

Other criticisms

In addition to criticism for the response to the shooting, Barnes also faced questions about frequent travel outside Seattle.

His family lives in Chicago, and he was in Dallas for a law enforcement conference the night of the shooting.

Three Seattle city council members criticized losing another police chief, saying the city has now gone through four chiefs in just two-and-a-half years and needs stability.

The police officers’ guild, meanwhile, accused Wilson of creating confusion and sending mixed messages about Barnes’ future.

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