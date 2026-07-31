Seattle police chief resigns after criticism over deadly festival shooting

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
Days after a deadly shooting at a Seattle food festival, which sparked criticism of the police department, the police chief has resigned.
Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Just days after a deadly shooting at a Seattle food festival, the city’s police chief has resigned.

Shon Barnes submitted his resignation Thursday, and Mayor Katie Wilson accepted it, saying multiple factors led to the decision.

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“It has been an honor to serve the Seattle Police Department and this city,” Barnes’ prepared statement reads in part. “The men and women of this department show up every single day with professionalism and dedication, and what they did in the aftermath of the Bite of Seattle tragedy reflects the very best of who they are.”

Barnes’ resignation comes after he faced backlash over the shooting that killed three people — including two bystanders and one of the teen suspects. Critics called out the department’s slow and inaccurate public updates, including erroneously reporting that two suspects had been arrested when only one was in custody.

Food festival shooting

Three people were killed, and four were injured in a shooting near Seattle’s Space Needle on Sunday. In the aftermath, police said one suspect was in custody and they are seeking a second.

The suspect arrested on the scene, a 15-year-old boy, has been charged with first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement as well as unlawful possession of a handgun by someone under 18.

  • David Ryder/Getty Images
  • David Ryder/Getty Images
  • David Ryder/Getty Images
  • David Ryder/Getty Images

However, in court documents filed Wednesday, police said the teen was seen firing an untraceable ghost gun into a crowd. But preliminary testing revealed bullets in the victims did not match the weapon.

The document went on to reveal shell casings found at the scene indicate four weapons were fired during the shootout.

Police also noted a 19-year-old suspect died in the shooting, and as police escorted the 15-year-old past that suspect’s body, he said: “Love you, bro.”

Now authorities say they believe the violence was gang-related, and they are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify others who may have been involved.

Other criticisms

In addition to criticism for the response to the shooting, Barnes also faced questions about frequent travel outside Seattle.

His family lives in Chicago, and he was in Dallas for a law enforcement conference the night of the shooting.

Three Seattle city council members criticized losing another police chief, saying the city has now gone through four chiefs in just two-and-a-half years and needs stability.

The police officers’ guild, meanwhile, accused Wilson of creating confusion and sending mixed messages about Barnes’ future.

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Center-rated reporting

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Why this story matters

Seattle's police chief resigned days after a mass shooting at a public food festival left three dead, raising documented questions about the department's public communications and leadership continuity.

Shooting facts remain unsettled

Court documents state preliminary testing showed bullets in victims did not match the weapon the arrested teen was seen firing, and shell casings indicate four guns were discharged.

Department leadership is unstable

Three city council members noted Seattle has cycled through four police chiefs in two-and-a-half years, a condition they described as a stability problem.

Public updates were inaccurate

The department erroneously reported two suspects were in custody when only one was, drawing criticism over how the agency communicated during an active public safety event.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. King5 News
  2. The Guardian

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Barnes’s departure as accountability under pressure after a chaotic, criticized response, often emphasizing uncertainty with words like “reportedly,” “may oust,” and “criticism.”
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same event into a sharper law-and-order story, using loaded labels like “embattled,” “democratic socialist,” “far-left,” and blunt verbs like “fired” to stress failure, especially Barnes’s alleged absence during the shooting.

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Media landscape

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126 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes is reportedly being asked to resign or face firing by Mayor Katie Wilson amid public criticism following a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival.
  • Barnes has faced scrutiny for delayed public communication after the shooting and for frequently traveling out of Seattle, including several trips to Chicago this year.
  • Community leaders and organizations such as the Seattle NAACP plan to rally in support of Barnes at City Hall amid the controversy.
  • Barnes was hired in 2025 to lead a large department, bringing experience from managing a school shooting tragedy, but his leadership and presence in Seattle have been criticized.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, Seattle Police Chief Barnes resigned amid criticism of the department's response to a fatal shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival. Mayor Katie Wilson appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as interim chief.
  • Gunfire erupted last weekend at the Bite of Seattle, killing three people and wounding four. The Seattle Police Department faced criticism for a five-hour delay in providing updates, during which Wilson incorrectly stated two suspects were in custody.
  • While Barnes faced scrutiny for spending about 18 days in Chicago this year, several Black community organizations, including the Seattle NAACP and the Urban League, rallied Thursday to support him, citing improved public-safety trends and community relations.
  • Mayor Wilson appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles, a veteran with more than two decades of experience, to restore public communication. Barnes stated the transition allows the department to refocus on addressing youth gun violence and preventing tragedies.

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Key points from the Right

  • Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson asked Police Chief Shon Barnes to resign following criticism over his absence during a deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival, where three people died and several were injured.
  • Barnes was attending a law enforcement conference in Dallas during the shooting, and Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis led the police response in his absence.
  • Barnes frequently traveled between Seattle and Chicago, where his family lives, raising questions amid criticism of his travel schedule and residency.
  • A 15-year-old suspect was charged in connection with the shooting, and police believe other suspects may still be at large as investigations continue.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. King5 News
  2. The Guardian