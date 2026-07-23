Secret Service agent placed on leave following leak involving Vance’s security detail

A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s security detail is now on administrative leave as the agency investigates an alleged leak of sensitive information about the vice president’s travel.

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Accusations against the agent

CNN reports the agent is suspected of providing information for a recent MS NOW news story describing frustration within Vance’s protective detail.

As part of the story, the news organization shared specific details about Vance’s upcoming travel plans, including a Marine Corps helicopter trip with his son that was later canceled.

Brendan SMIALOWSKI, AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

The report sparked concern inside the Secret Service, the FBI and the White House, according to CNN, because it disclosed operational security details.

The investigation is being handled by the Secret Service’s internal affairs division, but it’s not clear whether the agent could face discipline or criminal charges.

Administration cracks down on news leaks

The incident with Vance’s team comes as the Trump administration works to crack down on news leaks.

Earlier this month, the FBI subpoenaed four New York Times reporters after they wrote a story about security concerns for the new Air Force One jet.

They’re now being asked to appear before a federal grand jury.

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