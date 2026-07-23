Secret Service agent placed on leave following leak involving Vance’s security detail

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance's security detail is now on administrative leave.
Image credit: Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images

A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s security detail is now on administrative leave as the agency investigates an alleged leak of sensitive information about the vice president’s travel.

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Accusations against the agent

CNN reports the agent is suspected of providing information for a recent MS NOW news story describing frustration within Vance’s protective detail.

As part of the story, the news organization shared specific details about Vance’s upcoming travel plans, including a Marine Corps helicopter trip with his son that was later canceled.

  • Brendan SMIALOWSKI, AFP via Getty Images
  • Andrew Harnik, Getty Images
  • Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

The report sparked concern inside the Secret Service, the FBI and the White House, according to CNN, because it disclosed operational security details.

The investigation is being handled by the Secret Service’s internal affairs division, but it’s not clear whether the agent could face discipline or criminal charges.

Administration cracks down on news leaks

The incident with Vance’s team comes as the Trump administration works to crack down on news leaks.

Earlier this month, the FBI subpoenaed four New York Times reporters after they wrote a story about security concerns for the new Air Force One jet.

They’re now being asked to appear before a federal grand jury.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The federal government is actively using grand jury subpoenas and internal investigations to pursue people who speak to journalists about national security and government operations, a pattern that directly affects what information the public can access about how officials conduct themselves in office.

Reporters face legal compulsion

Four New York Times reporters have already received subpoenas to testify before a federal grand jury, meaning journalists covering government operations now face legally enforceable demands to reveal sources.

Sources face criminal exposure

The Secret Service agent under review faces potential criminal charges, according to CNN, not just job loss, for allegedly speaking to a news outlet about conditions inside a federal protective detail.

Operational details now trigger investigations

Information about a vice president's travel schedule, described in the MS NOW report as coming from administration officials, was enough to prompt a multi-agency response involving the Secret Service, FBI and White House.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left stress process and accountability, framing the case as a “suspected” leak under an “internal review,” with added detail about the internal affairs component and possible punishment; center coverage stays similarly restrained but trims context.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same event into a sharper security-breach story, leaning on words like “suspended,” “sidelined,” “private,” and “sensitive” to heighten alarm and portray institutional failure.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Right

  • A Secret Service agent on Vice President JD Vance's security detail is suspected of leaking private travel information and has been put on administrative leave pending an internal review.
  • The leaked information was used in a news story about Vance's security detail being frustrated by his hastily arranged personal and family travel requests.
  • Federal officials were deeply concerned about operational details appearing in the press, prompting the suspension of the agent and a formal investigation.
  • During the Trump administration, there has been an intensification of actions against journalistic investigations into White House officials, including subpoenas for reporters related to security matters involving Air Force planes.

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Sources

  1. CNN