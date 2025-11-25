Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Sen. Jim Justice says he’ll pay $5 million in unpaid taxes after DOJ lawsuit

Julia Marshall
Sen. Jim Justice says he will pay more than $5 million in previously unpaid income taxes after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit.
Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Justice vows to pay

Sen. Jim Justice says he and his wife will pay the IRS more than $5 million in previously unpaid income taxes.

IRS files lawsuit

Justice vowed to pay the hefty sum just hours after the Justice Department sued him and his wife, claiming he owes $5,164,739.75.

Other debts

Last year, a judge ordered six of Justice’s family companies to be sold in order to satisfy outstanding debt, and the family’s resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, also narrowly avoided foreclosure.

Full story

Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.V., says he and his wife will pay more than $5 million in previously unpaid income taxes after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit. Court filings submitted Monday show the taxes date back as far as 2009.

Justice vowed to pay the hefty sum just hours after the DOJ sued him and his wife, according to ABC News. The department alleges that they repeatedly ignored IRS attempts to recover the money.

“Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments,” the suit read, “[Justice] and Cathy L. Justice have neglected or refused to make full payment of those assessments to the United States.”

According to ABC News, Justice owes $5,164,739.75, plus statutory interest and additional penalties.

A history of financial troubles

The back taxes are only one piece of Justice’s broader financial challenges. According to NBC News, a judge ordered the sale of six of Justice’s family companies last year to satisfy outstanding debt. 

The family’s resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, also narrowly avoided foreclosure after debts were settled.

When speaking about those debts in October 2024, Justice said his companies are “complicated and complex.” He noted that his children “are doing a magnificent job” running them. 

Justice has also suggested that collection efforts against him are politically motivated, the Associated Press reported.

Who is Jim Justice?

Justice, a Republican, entered the Senate in January after defeating his Democratic opponent by more than 40 points. It was a margin similar to President Donald Trump’s victory in the state. 

Before entering politics, Justice was known as the heir to the Blackstone coal company in West Virginia. 

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The legal settlement between Senator Jim Justice and the Department of Justice over more than $5 million in unpaid federal income taxes raises questions about financial accountability for public officials and the potential impact on public trust in elected leaders.

Financial accountability

Senator Justice's agreement to pay over $5 million in back taxes highlights the importance of transparency and compliance with tax obligations for public officials, as reported by multiple sources.

Legal proceedings

The involvement of federal courts and the Department of Justice illustrates the legal processes used to recover unpaid debts, emphasizing that legal accountability applies to individuals regardless of political status.

Public perception

Allegations of political motivation behind the tax collection efforts, as claimed by Senator Justice according to the Associated Press, may influence public perception and trust in the fairness and impartiality of governmental actions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 14 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Jim Justice and his wife agreed to pay over $5.16 million in back federal income taxes from 2009, plus statutory interest. The IRS had also reportedly filed liens for over $8 million in prior months, indicating a lengthy and complex tax dispute.

Oppo research

Opponents have claimed that Justice's financial entanglements undermine his credibility. According to Associated Press and other outlets, Justice himself has characterized the legal actions as politically motivated, though without evidence.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News
  3. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story around a GOP senator and his "unpaid tax bill," emphasizing a DOJ lawsuit and the forced nature of him agreeing to pay back taxes, highlighting financial misconduct.
  • Media outlets in the center present the $5 million payment as a settlement, while also broadening the narrative to include additional "legal woes mount," such as a separate "$29 million" judgment, and specific details like the allegation that notices were "neglected.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

42 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Senator Jim Justice agreed to pay more than $5 million in back taxes after a lawsuit from the Justice Department, which claimed he neglected a 2009 debt to the government.
  • The lawsuit states that Justice and his wife neglected to pay their 2009 debt despite being notified by the Treasury Department.
  • The Department of Justice and the Justices have settled, with the couple agreeing to pay the full amount owed, pending court approval.
  • Justice has faced financial scrutiny related to his family's companies and political motivations.

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday the Tax Division of the Department of Justice sued Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., and his wife in the Southern District of West Virginia seeking $5,164,739.75 owed to the IRS as of Aug. 4.
  • After the Treasury contacted them, James C. Justice II and Cathy L. Justice neglected or refused to pay assessments from the 2009 tax year, with liens last month exceeding $29 million.
  • Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., who served as governor from 2017 to 2025 and entered the Senate in January, owns the Greenbrier Resort, which narrowly avoided foreclosure last year, and faces a $29 million Tennessee federal judge judgment tied to Lexon Insurance Company.
  • A filing later Monday said the DOJ and James C. Justice II and Cathy L. Justice had settled, agreeing to pay $5,164,739.75, subject to a U.S. District Court judge's approval.
  • Justice defended his firms to local media, saying his companies `are complicated and complex` and alleging political motives, while CNBC's request went unanswered by Justice's congressional office Monday night.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Other (sources without bias rating):

