Sen. Lindsey Graham, Trump ally and foreign policy advocate, dies at 71

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., an advocate for strong U.S. military action around the globe and a staunch supporter — and occasional critic — of President Donald Trump, died of a “brief and sudden” illness Saturday, his office announced early Sunday.

He was 71.

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The announcement of Graham’s death provided few details. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” a statement released by his Senate office said.

Graham was first elected to the Senate from his native South Carolina in 2002 after serving eight years in the House of Representatives. He recently won the GOP nomination to seek a fifth term in the Senate.

A former military lawyer, Graham advocated for an interventionist foreign policy. He had long supported military action against Iran and was a defender of both Ukraine and Israel. He recently visited Ukraine to tour a drone factory and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to The New York Times.

Graham sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, clashing with Trump over style and substance.

“You know how you make America great again?” he said in an interview with CNN during the campaign. “Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

But at 3:21 a.m. ET Sunday, Trump praised Graham in a post on Truth Social.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump wrote. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! … So sad!”

This is a developing news story. Please return for updates.

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