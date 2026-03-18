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Sen. Markwayne Mullin faces Senate confirmation hearing for top DHS role

Devin Pavlou
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead DHS, will face tough questions during his Senate confirmation hearing.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security is facing tough questioning Wednesday during a confirmation hearing in the Senate.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., was nominated for the job after Trump fired former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

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Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, opened the hearing by referring to Mullin’s combative persona, calling him “a person with anger issues” and asking whether a person who applauds political violence should lead the agency.

Mullin has faced criticisms in the past. In one notorious instance, Mullin, a former MMA fighter, challenged Teamsters union president Sean O’Brien to a fight during a 2023 Senate hearing. However, what could be a sign of Mullin’s relationship skills, PBS reports that O’Brien now supports Mullin.

Mullin was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 and served for a decade before winning his Senate seat in 2022. During his time in the Senate, Mullin has become known as a middleman, or arbiter between the two parties, CBS News reports. Mullin is also a frequent defender of the president.

This is a developing story, and updates will be included as the hearing continues.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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