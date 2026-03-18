Sen. Markwayne Mullin faces Senate confirmation hearing for top DHS role

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security is facing tough questioning Wednesday during a confirmation hearing in the Senate.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., was nominated for the job after Trump fired former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

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Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, opened the hearing by referring to Mullin’s combative persona, calling him “a person with anger issues” and asking whether a person who applauds political violence should lead the agency.

Mullin has faced criticisms in the past. In one notorious instance, Mullin, a former MMA fighter, challenged Teamsters union president Sean O’Brien to a fight during a 2023 Senate hearing. However, what could be a sign of Mullin’s relationship skills, PBS reports that O’Brien now supports Mullin.

Mullin was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 and served for a decade before winning his Senate seat in 2022. During his time in the Senate, Mullin has become known as a middleman, or arbiter between the two parties, CBS News reports. Mullin is also a frequent defender of the president.

This is a developing story, and updates will be included as the hearing continues.