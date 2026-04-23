Senate advances ICE funding plan without Democratic support

Shea Taylor
The U.S. Senate has passed a budget blueprint that would fund immigration enforcement and move toward ending the partial government shutdown.
Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Full story

The U.S. Senate has passed a budget blueprint that would fund immigration enforcement and move toward ending the partial government shutdown.

After a marathon all-night vote-a-rama, senators approved the measure 50-48, mostly along party lines, advancing roughly $70 billion in new funding without Democratic support. Republicans Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski were the only GOP members to vote no.

The measure now heads to the House, which must pass the same version before lawmakers can move forward with final legislation. Any changes there would send it back to the Senate for another vote.

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The details

The plan sets up a filibuster-proof path to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and related agencies through the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term without adding new operational limits.

Democrats offered a series of amendments focused on cost-of-living concerns, but they were all rejected. Democrats attempted to include funding school meals, an increase in federal spending on child care and reversing cuts to SNAP food benefits in the blueprint.

“Tonight, Senate Republicans showed the American people where they stand — not for families struggling with the high costs of child care, groceries, gasoline, electricity, but for pumping $140 billion towards rogue agencies,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the measure passed.

Senate Republicans also helped vote down amendments that would have jeopardized the final measure, includes one that would have included elements of President Donald Trump’s controversial SAVE America Act.

Why it doesn’t need Democrats’ votes

Lawmakers passed the budget blueprint through the budget reconciliation process, which allows Republicans in Congress to approve the funds without needing Democratic votes.

Democrats have refused to support funding for immigration enforcement unless there are major protocol changes after two American citizens were shot and killed by federal agents in Minnesota in January.

While the budget reconciliation process does not require Democrats’ votes to get a vill to pass, it means any senator can propose unlimited changes to a measure before it is adopted, triggering a vote-a-rama.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The Senate passed a budget blueprint that funds immigration enforcement agencies through the rest of the Trump administration and moves toward ending the partial government shutdown, with no Democratic amendments on food, child care or school meals included.

Government shutdown continues

The shutdown is not yet resolved; the blueprint must still pass the House in identical form before final legislation can advance.

Food and child care funding rejected

Democratic amendments to reverse SNAP cuts and increase federal child care and school meal spending were voted down and are not included in the blueprint.

ICE and CBP funding locked in

The plan sets a filibuster-proof path to fund ICE, CBP and related agencies through the remainder of Trump's term without new operational limits, according to the measure's structure.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN

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