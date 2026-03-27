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Senate approves DHS funding bill, but not for ICE

Shea Taylor
Image credit: AP Images

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The U.S. Senate passed a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security and end the partial government shutdown early Friday morning. After failing to pass a bill for the 7th time on Thursday, senators worked late into the night, finally reaching an agreement after 2 a.m. ET.

The vote ends a 40-day standoff that caused long lines and extended security delays at airports across the country, as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers have been expected to work without pay and face missing their second paycheck in a row this week. During that time, nearly 500 TSA employees have quit, and the number of calls out “sick” has skyrocketed.

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The vote also comes after President Donald Trump announced an emergency order to pay TSA agents.

The Senate bill would fund all of DHS except immigration enforcement and removal operations — and parts of Customs and Border Protection, which have been sticking points for Democrats following the deadly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer-involved shootings of two American citizens in January.

However, Democrats did not get the ICE restrictions they were seeking on such things as agents wearing masks and judicial warrants before entering a home.  

Since the White House and Republicans refused Democrats’ demands to restrict President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, they agreed to remove ICE funding from the measure entirely and pursue it in a separate bill.

The House is expected to consider the measure when it meets Friday ahead of a two-week recess.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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