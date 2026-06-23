Senate approves Iran war powers resolution after 10 attempts

After ten tries, the Senate passed a war powers resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran.

Democrats in both the House and the Senate have tried repeatedly to limit Trump’s war powers, but the push has picked up support as the war has carried on well past what the Trump administration said it originally would.

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Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joined all but one Democrat to pass the resolution. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., was the only Democrat to vote against the measure.

The House previously passed the measure earlier this month. Because the measure is known as a concurrent resolution, it doesn’t require the president’s signature but does not carry the power of a law, CNN reports.

The House narrowly passed the measure 215-208, with four Republicans voting with Democrats. After its passage, Trump called the four House Republicans “GRANDSTANDERS,” labeling their action as “unpatriotic” in a post on social media.

Several GOP senators have commended Trump’s efforts to end the war in Iran and his attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But they have also raised concerns about potential sanctions relief, a proposed reconstruction fund and whether Tehran will accept limits on its nuclear program.

Democrats have argued for passing a war powers resolution, even after the U.S. has reached a deal to end the war.

“I think it’s a good time to have the vote to say, ‘Hey, if we’re really in a period of maybe some stability here, let’s not just allow it to start up again without Congress being involved in that decision,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told reporters last week, according to CNN.

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