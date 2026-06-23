Senate approves Iran war powers resolution after 10 attempts

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
After repeated failed attempts, lawmakers approved a resolution to limit Trump’s military actions in Iran. One Democrat voted no.
Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

After ten tries, the Senate passed a war powers resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran. 

Democrats in both the House and the Senate have tried repeatedly to limit Trump’s war powers, but the push has picked up support as the war has carried on well past what the Trump administration said it originally would.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joined all but one Democrat to pass the resolution. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., was the only Democrat to vote against the measure. 

The House previously passed the measure earlier this month. Because the measure is known as a concurrent resolution, it doesn’t require the president’s signature but does not carry the power of a law, CNN reports

The House narrowly passed the measure 215-208, with four Republicans voting with Democrats. After its passage, Trump called the four House Republicans “GRANDSTANDERS,” labeling their action as “unpatriotic” in a post on social media

Several GOP senators have commended Trump’s efforts to end the war in Iran and his attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But they have also raised concerns about potential sanctions relief, a proposed reconstruction fund and whether Tehran will accept limits on its nuclear program. 

Democrats have argued for passing a war powers resolution, even after the U.S. has reached a deal to end the war.

“I think it’s a good time to have the vote to say, ‘Hey, if we’re really in a period of maybe some stability here, let’s not just allow it to start up again without Congress being involved in that decision,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told reporters last week, according to CNN.

Round out your reading

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
Tags: , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Both chambers of Congress have now passed a resolution directing the president to end U.S. military hostilities against Iran, a conflict the articles describe as already driving up gas prices and costs of living for Americans.

War costs hit household budgets

The articles report Americans are already experiencing high gas prices and elevated costs of living that multiple sources attribute to the Iran war, which experts have estimated cost close to $100 billion overall.

Pentagon seeks $80 billion more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is seeking roughly $80 billion in supplemental congressional funding to replenish military supplies depleted by the Iran war, a request that comes as lawmakers debate a broader $1.5 trillion defense budget — a 50% increase over prior levels.

Iran deal terms under dispute

A memorandum of understanding Trump signed last week starts a 60-day clock on broader negotiations, with some Republican senators publicly objecting to a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran included in the agreement.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 29 media outlets

Community reaction

Americans are described across multiple sources as facing high gas prices and elevated costs of living tied to the Iran conflict. The war's economic toll on everyday Americans has drawn scrutiny as Congress debates an $80 billion supplemental defense funding request.

Do the math

The Pentagon estimated the war cost $11.3 billion in its first week; experts put the total near $100 billion. The Pentagon is seeking $80 billion in supplemental funding. The Iran deal includes a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund, compared to the $1.7 billion refunded under the 2015 Obama-era deal. The Trump administration is seeking $1.5 trillion in total defense funding this year, a 50% increase, including $350 billion via budget reconciliation.

Policy impact

The resolution directs the president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or authorizes military force. While non-binding, it signals growing congressional resistance that could complicate the administration's ability to secure the $80 billion in supplemental defense funding it is seeking.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Senate vote as a “rare rebuke” and a “stinging political blow” to Trump, spotlighting anti-war momentum, Trump’s “push for peace deal,” and even broader economic fallout from the Iran conflict.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right stress that Republicans “break with Trump” only symbolically, pairing “rebuke” with “won’t change policy” and “no legal binding” to drain the vote of practical force.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

27 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Senate approved a war powers resolution 50-48 to block U.S. Military action against Iran, marking the first successful vote though the resolution remains largely symbolic and not legally binding.
  • Four Republican senators—Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul, and Bill Cassidy—joined Democrats in supporting the resolution, while one Democrat voted against it.
  • President Trump plans to meet with GOP senators as Vice President JD Vance negotiates with Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions, amid Republican criticism of a $300 billion fund to rebuild Iran outlined in the deal.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the Senate approved a war powers resolution in a 50-48 vote seeking to block U.S. Military action against Iran, marking a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump. This was the 10th attempt to stop the conflict.
  • Democrats have repeatedly forced votes since U.S. And Israeli missile strikes on Feb. 28, gaining GOP support following earlier House approval. The measure proceeded over objections from House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican leadership.
  • Four Republican senators—Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul, and Bill Cassidy — joined Democrats in the vote, while Democrat John Fetterman voted against the measure. Mitch McConnell's recent hospitalization left the GOP without a full majority.
  • Trump labeled the dissenting Republicans "GRANDSTANDERS" and their action "unpatriotic" in a Truth Social post after the vote. The president is visiting Capitol Hill this week to meet with GOP senators amid internal pressure over his Iran deal.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Senate passed a war powers resolution limiting Trump's Iran war powers by a 50 to 48 vote, led by Democrats and some Republicans, but it has no legal effect and won’t be sent to the president for signature.
  • The vote follows a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding seeking more time to negotiate a peace deal, and Congress may vote if a final deal addresses Iran's nuclear program.
  • Senate Republicans criticized the memorandum, particularly the $300 billion reconstruction fund, and compared it unfavorably to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
  • Lawmakers emphasized the need for Congress to have a greater role in decisions about war and diplomacy with Iran, with Senator Tim Kaine stating that Congress should not allow the president to initiate war unilaterally.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CNN