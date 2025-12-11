Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Senate blocks votes on dueling health care bills 

Jess Craig
Senators on Thursday voted down a Republican-sponsored health care plan that proposed an alternative to Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Summary

Senate blocked votes on dueling health bills

The Senate blocked both Republican-backed and Democratic-sponsored bills that aimed to address imminently pending hikes in health insurance.

ACA subsidies expiring

Without a bill extending them, ACA subsidies are set to expire at the end of this month.

Health care costs without ACA subsidies

Without subsidies, insurance premiums for ACA recipients will increase by about 20% to 30%. For a household earning $85,000, for instance, the annual cost for health insurance premiums alone will increase by $22,000 in 2026.

Full story

The Senate on Thursday blocked votes on two competing proposals aimed at addressing rising health care costs and expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. Senators may bring these bills for further debate and a final vote in the future; however, the ACA subsidies are set to expire at the end of the month.

The Senate goes into recess on Dec. 22.

The first bill, brought by Sens. Mike Crapo, RIdaho, and Bill Cassidy, R-La., proposed routing federal funds directly to Americans through health savings accounts, or HSAs, rather than through subsidies paid to health insurance companies. 

ACA enrollees who earned less than 700% of the federal poverty level — roughly $110,000 a year for a single person or $220,000 for a family of four — would have received $1,000 if they’re 18 to 49 years old or $1,500 if they are 50 to 64.

These funds could have been used to cover the cost of eligible medical expenses — which would not have included health care for abortions or gender-affirming care — but not for monthly insurance premiums. 

The bill did not reach the 60-vote threshold required to move to a full vote; 51 senators voted for, while 48 voted against. 

The second bill, backed by Democrats, proposed to extend ACA subsidies for three years. Only 51 senators voted to advance the bill to a full vote.

The debate over health care subsidies

President Donald Trump previously voiced support for the Republican bill. 

“I like the concept,” he told a reporter aboard Air Force One Tuesday. “I love the idea of money going directly to the people, not to the insurance companies.”

Democrats have shared concerns about the HSA solution, arguing it would be a “giveaway to banks and big insurance” and could further increase health care costs for older Americans and those with higher health needs. Moreover, the bill did not extend the ACA subsidies nor did it reduce health costs, Democrats argued.

“The Crapo-Cassidy bill would not extend the ACA tax credits for a single day. That’s what’s driving the price up, and they’re doing nothing about it,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said during a press conference Tuesday. 

“Their bill will absolutely not lower costs,” he said.

ACA subsidies were introduced in 2010 at the act’s original passage, and were expanded twice during the pandemic. Throughout October and early November, Republicans and Democrats remained deadlocked over again extending these enhanced subsidies, leading to the longest federal government shutdown in history. In a deal to reopen the government, Republicans agreed to bring the issue up for a vote in December.

Republicans have long scrutinized Obamacare and the ACA subsidy approach, in which the federal government pays monthly subsidies directly to health insurance companies to lower the cost for enrollees. From 2021 to present, with expanded subsidies, ACA enrollees paid no more than 8.5% of their household’s income for a basic health insurance plan.

Republicans have argued that rather than lower health costs or insurance premiums, the ACA tax credits promulgate “waste, fraud, and abuse” and direct billions of dollars to insurance companies.

“There is nothing in [Democrats’] bill that stops billions of dollars in fraudulent spending,” Cassidy said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“Eighty-three billion dollars. That is how much Democrats want to send and will vote today to send to bail out a failed Obamacare health care system,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, the Senate majority whip and a former physician, said before Thursday’s vote.

“Obamacare has failed so badly that the Democrats continue to use taxpayer dollars to try to hide the failures,” he said. “That’s what this whole Biden-COVID scam is all about. These are juicy subsidies, extra subsidies on top of the regular Obamacare subsidies, and those are the ones that are expiring at the end of this month.” 

However, without this federal assistance, health insurance premiums for the more than 20 million ACA recipients will increase by about 20% to 30%. For a household earning $85,000, the annual cost for health insurance premiums alone will increase by $22,000 in 2026. 

This is on top of already increasing health care costs. 

Between 2019 and 2020, health spending increased by 10.4%; it climbed by another 7.5% from 2021 to 2022 when total spending reached almost $5 trillion. Today, 20% of the country’s gross domestic product is spent on healthcare. That means that $1 out of every $5 spent in the U.S. goes toward health care.

Senate fails to pass alternative proposals

Since the government shutdown ended, several Republican senators drafted their own proposals to address rising health care costs. In addition to the Crapo-Cassidy bill, another pair of senators — Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Bernie Morena, R-Ohio — released the CARE Act. It proposed to extend the ACA subsidies for two years while introducing an income eligibility cap of $200,000 per household. The bill also eliminated zero-cost insurance plans, instead requiring all ACA enrollees to pay $25 per month for health insurance coverage.

It is unclear whether the Senate will vote on this bill.

Meanwhile, in the House, Reps. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., on Wednesday introduced a bipartisan measure called the “CommonGround Bill,” which would extend the ACA subsidies for one year and introduce new income caps and measures to address fraud. The proposal mandates a vote on other policies to reduce health insurance premium costs by July 2026 and calls for expedited consideration of all future reform bills. Thirty-eight House members have backed the proposal. 

“There is a runaway train barreling towards our country in the form of a massive increase in health care costs for millions of Americans that are tied to the tracks,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Thursday morning before the Senate voted.

“Come Jan. 1, millions of Americans are going to have to figure out how they are going to pay for health care,” Wyden continued. “Families will be making a near torturous decision between paying their premiums and paying for rent and groceries. Millions will decide to forego coverage completely.” 

Jess Craig
Jess Craig
Jess Craig is a health reporter for Straight Arrow News. She worked as an infectious disease epidemiologist and health security technical advisor for international research institutes and US government agencies.
Maggie Gordon contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Congress's inability to pass health care subsidy legislation may result in higher health costs for millions of Americans, highlighting deep partisan divides over how to address rising health spending and the future of Affordable Care Act support.

Health care costs

Rising health care expenses and the potential expiration of ACA subsidies could lead to millions spending significantly more on insurance, impacting household budgets and overall access to care.

Partisan divisions

The Senate's failure to advance either party's proposal demonstrates significant disagreement on health care policy and methods for funding or reforming subsidies, revealing sharp partisan divides on these issues.

Affordable Care Act subsidies

Decisions surrounding the extension, alteration, or replacement of ACA subsidies will determine how accessible and affordable insurance coverage remains for millions, especially lower- and middle-income Americans.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 28 media outlets

Behind the numbers

According to KFF, if the ACA tax credits expire, average subsidized enrollees could see annual premium payments rise by 114%, from $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026. This would double or triple premiums for millions of Americans.

History lesson

Since its enactment, the Affordable Care Act has faced repeated repeal and modification attempts, especially from Republican lawmakers, but remains largely intact. Enhanced subsidies are a temporary pandemic-era provision expiring unless renewed.

Oppo research

Opponents to extending the ACA subsidies, mainly Republican lawmakers, argue that current ACA plans are unaffordable and that direct payments to individuals, rather than insurance companies, would be more effective at controlling costs.

Sources

  1. Senate Floor Proceedings
  2. Health Care Freedom for Patients Act
  3. CARE Act

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the impending "spike" in costs for "millions" of Americans, using terms like "barrels toward a cliff" and "guaranteeing" widespread hardship, often detailing specific figures like $1,000-$1,500 HSA deposits.
  • Media outlets in the center generally present the legislative action neutrally, though some note "all but guaranteeing higher costs.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the event as "Senate Dems block Republicans' HSA plan," assigning blame and utilizing "Obamacare" to criticize.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

28 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Senate Democrats and Republicans presented competing health care bills, but neither garnered sufficient votes to pass, resulting in a tie at 51-48 for both proposals.
  • Democrats aimed to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, while Republicans proposed to let them expire and boost health savings accounts.
  • Without a successful bill, many Americans enrolled in Obamacare could face premium increases averaging double next month, affecting approximately 22 million individuals.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Republican plan, calling it a 'when you get sick, you go broke' plan.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 11, 2025, the U.S. Senate rejected advancing competing health bills from both parties, including a Democratic plan to extend ACA funds and a GOP proposal to boost HSAs and change marketplaces.
  • Amid stalled talks, party leaders failed to reach a deal after last month’s shutdown-linked agreement, as Republicans demanded abortion limits Democrats rejected and conference-level GOP talks lacked consensus Wednesday.
  • Counting the votes, the Senate fell short of 60, with a 51-48 vote and four Republicans supporting the measure, including Sen. Mike Crapo, who said, "The enhanced premium tax credits we're debating today, if they were extended or not extended, are not going to change the fact that premiums are skyrocketing."
  • With subsidies set to expire in January, federal subsidies for Affordable Care Act marketplaces will lapse, likely doubling premiums for about 22 million Americans who benefit from enhanced ACA subsidies, as Congress faces holiday recess timing.
  • House leaders say they will act next week, with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., promising a vote and some swing-district House Republicans backing two discharge petitions to force an ACA extension, while Democrats plan to make the issue central for 2026.

Key points from the Right

  • Senate Democrats voted against the Republican plan to replace expiring Obamacare subsidies, with Senator Rand Paul joining all Democrats in the vote.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Cassidy-Crapo plan, stating, "The Cassidy-Crapo plan is not a healthcare plan," highlighting divisions within the Republican Party.
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune mentioned ongoing bipartisan discussions, noting, "If there is an interest in solving that, I don't rule it out."
  • Lawmakers are set to vote on a Senate Democratic plan to extend the subsidies for another three years, but it is expected to fail amid Republican opposition.

Sources

