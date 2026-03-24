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Senate confirms Markwayne Mullin to replace Noem at DHS

Cole Lauterbach
Image credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images
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The Senate voted Monday evening to confirm U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), replacing embattled former Secretary Kristi Noem. 

Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, inherits an agency facing a financial gridlock and a year of controversy. The final vote tally was 54-45, with Democrats John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico voting to confirm their fellow lawmaker. 

The only Republican to vote against Mullin was Rand Paul of Kentucky, who engaged in a testy exchange with the nominee a week prior to the vote. Paul, who chairs the committee overseeing the department, said Mullin was too angry to set an example for the department that manages Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents. 

Mullin said years ago that Paul deserved to be attacked by one of his neighbors in a 2017 confrontation at home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that left the lawmaker with multiple broken ribs.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

ICE has come under bipartisan criticism for its aggressive tactics. The department’s leadership reached a boiling point when Noem testified before a congressional committee, answering questions about her spending $220 million on an ad campaign featuring her as the focal point. 

Mullin was a freshman senator who came over from the House to succeed Sen. James Inhofe in 2023. Those relationships aided Mullin in hearings, striking a conciliatory tone in pledging to keep a line of communication open with Democrats. 

It’s not clear whether Mullin’s confirmation will help the Trump administration to break a weeks-long stalemate over DHS funding in Congress. Democrats have yet to back off their demands that any funding of DHS comes with new guardrails for ICE agents that include wearing identification, removing masks and not entering private property without a warrant. 

The funding battle has also stopped paychecks for Transportation Safety Administration, or TSA, employees. The airport security agents have gone unpaid since Feb. 14. The resulting call-offs and agent departures have snarled airport security operations, leaving travelers with hours-long waits just to enter terminals. More than 400 TSA agents have quit since the shutdown began, according to NBC News. 
In response, Trump on Monday deployed ICE agents to assist the skeleton TSA staff. It’s unclear whether immigration agents’ presence at airports is reducing wait times.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

The Senate confirmed Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security Secretary during a 37-day funding shutdown that has left over 100,000 DHS employees working without pay, including TSA agents whose absences are causing hours-long airport security lines nationwide.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 16 media outlets

Community reaction

Democrats overwhelmingly opposed Mullin's nomination, with Sen. Gary Peters stating he lacks the temperament for the role. Two Democrats, John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich, supported Mullin, citing their working relationships and belief he won't take orders from Stephen Miller.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize Democratic concerns about Mullin's temperament and lack of transparency regarding classified trips. Right-leaning sources highlight his business success, bipartisan relationships and portray him as bringing a steadier hand than Noem.

History lesson

Mullin served 10 years in the House of Representatives before winning a 2023 special election to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe. He is the only Native American currently serving in the Senate and a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Policy impact

Mullin pledged to require judicial warrants before entering homes or businesses unless pursuing someone, marking a shift from administrative warrants. He said he wants ICE to become "more a transport than on the front line" in immigration enforcement.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the confirmation amid "turmoil" and a "shutdown," highlighting unpaid DHS staff and using labels like "disgraced" and "Trump loyalist" to cast doubt.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right present a leadership shift that foregrounds an "immigration crackdown," calls hearings "fiery," and emphasizes combative politics over operational harms.

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Media landscape

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16 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Senate confirmed Sen. Markwayne Mullin as the next Secretary of Homeland Security with a 54-45 vote, replacing Kristi Noem during a DHS shutdown affecting over 100,000 employees.
  • Mullin pledged a softer immigration enforcement approach, including using judicial warrants for home raids and engaging with critics, and sought faster DHS funding.
  • Mullin faced doubts and criticism about his leadership and transparency, including concerns from senators such as Rand Paul, amid the ongoing DHS shutdown.
  • Democrats mostly opposed Mullin's confirmation due to concerns about immigration enforcement policies and DHS funding, while the shutdown caused TSA staffing shortages and long airport lines.

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Key points from the Center

  • The Senate confirmed Markwayne Mullin as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security with a 54-45 vote.
  • Mullin replaced Kristi Noem, who faced bipartisan criticism over fatal shootings involving immigration enforcement officers and her use of federal funds for an anti-immigration media campaign.
  • During his confirmation hearing, Mullin clashed with Republican Sen. Rand Paul over Mullin's comments about a past assault on Paul.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Senate confirmed Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary in a 54-45 vote, replacing Kristi Noem amid criticism of her immigration enforcement tactics and ad spending.
  • Mullin promised to review or reduce aggressive immigration policies, including limiting entries into homes or businesses without judicial warrants.
  • Sen. Rand Paul opposed Mullin's nomination, citing anger issues and past violent rhetoric, while others, including Sen. John Fetterman, supported him for his bipartisan working relationships.
  • The confirmation occurs amid ongoing DHS funding and staffing challenges and a desire to shift leadership away from mass deportation policies.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. NBC News

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