In a major win for Trump, Senate passes $70B bill to fund immigration enforcement

Updated 
Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The U.S. Senate passed a $70 billion bill to fund President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts early Friday morning.
Image credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

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The U.S. Senate passed a $70 billion bill to fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts early Friday morning, after days of backlash over the president’s “anti-weaponization” fund threatened to derail the bill.

After nearly 18 hours of votes on amendments, senators approved the $70 billion package just before 5 a.m. Friday morning in a 52-to-47 vote.

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The bill would give $38.5 billion to ICE and more than $26 billion to CBP. An additional $5 billion would be set aside for dispresal at Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s discretion.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to vote no. She raised concerns about funding federal agencies for three years through the budget reconciliation process, circumventing the regular appropriations process.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The bill is now headed to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has already said he plans to pass it next week.

‘Anti-weaponization’ fund a sticking point

Much of the overnight drama centered on President Donald Trump’s controversial $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, with both Democrats and some Republicans trying — and failing — to add language that would have permanently blocked it.

Trump had set a June 1 deadline to pass the bill, but the announcement of the fund derailed that effort and was met with widespread pushback. Earlier this week, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said he was scrapping the plan.

Republicans also cleared a major hurdle in voting down an amendment proposed by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. It would have redirected payments from the settlement for Trump allies who claim they were politically persecuted to members of law enforcement injured during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Other amendments voted down

Republicans also had to scrap language that would set aside $1 billion in Secret Service funding, part of which could go toward Trump’s controversial White House ballroom project.

Senators also rejected a proposal from Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., that would stop housing official Bill Pulte from serving as acting director of national intelligence by prohibiting a Senate-confirmed leader of a federal agency or department from serving simultaneously in the DNI role, according to Politico.

They also fended off several attempts by Democrats and some Republicans to put guardrails on ICE and CBP, like requiring federal officers to clearly identify themselves and needing a warrant from a judge before they can enter people’s homes without consent.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The Senate passed a $70 billion bill funding immigration enforcement agencies through the end of Trump's term, directly shaping the scale and duration of federal immigration operations affecting millions of people in the U.S.

ICE and Border Patrol funded long-term

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol are now funded through the end of Trump's term, according to the bill passed in a 52-47 vote.

Anti-weaponization fund survived

A provision described as an anti-weaponization fund remained in the final bill despite days of reported backlash that threatened to derail the legislation.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the vote as a fight over Trump’s “settlement fund,” using charged phrases like “slush fund” and “without limits” to stress risk, Republican failure, and oversight concerns, while even the 52-47 tally and amendment defeats underscore narrowness and resistance.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right instead cast the same bill as Trump “scores victory,” spotlighting ICE/Border Patrol funding and a “growing GOP divide,” turning internal conflict into the main drama.

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Media landscape

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185 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Senate passed a $70 billion bill to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, with a 52-47 vote.
  • Republican senators defeated amendments proposed by Senators Bill Cassidy and Thom Tillis related to a $1.776 billion settlement fund.
  • The bill allocates approximately $38.5 billion to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, over $26 billion to Customs and Border Protection, and $5 billion for discretionary use by the Homeland Security Secretary.
  • The legislation ends during President Trump's term after weeks of delays and backlash related to the settlement fund.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the Senate passed a $70 billion bill funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol for three years, ending weeks of delays caused by backlash over an unrelated $1.776 billion settlement fund.
  • Republicans spent almost a full day debating the $1.776 billion settlement fund, even after Attorney General Todd Blanche stated earlier this week that the payments would not go forward.
  • The Senate narrowly defeated multiple amendments, including Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy's proposal to redirect settlement money to law enforcement injured on Jan. 6, 2021, and Thom Tillis's plan to move funds to a DOJ account.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republicans for "leaving taxpayers to rely on nothing more than a promise from Donald Trump's personal fixer," as the legislation advances to the House.
  • The settlement's legal status remains contested and could face House amendments or court challenges, while political disputes over immigration enforcement tactics persist as the measure addresses funding lapsed since mid-February.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Senate passed a $70 billion bill to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol through the end of President Trump's term by a 52-47 vote.
  • Multiple amendments to ban or redirect a $1.776 billion settlement fund linked to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS were rejected, including one proposed by Senator Bill Cassidy.
  • The funding bill ended a Democratic blockade that demanded policy changes after deadly shootings by federal agents and was passed without any Democratic votes through a procedural maneuver by Republicans.
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that Democrats refused to support immigration funding and planned to use the vote against them in the fall elections.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Politico