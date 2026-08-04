Senate Republicans advance Blanche nomination for attorney general

Julia Marshall
Todd Blanche's nomination to become U.S. Attorney General will now advance to a full Senate vote after a committee approved his nomination.
Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Todd Blanche’s nomination to become the U.S. Attorney General will now advance to a full Senate vote after Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve his nomination.

Tuesday’s 12-10 vote along party lines comes after weeks of standoffs and delays, with Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and John Cornyn threatening to block his nomination permanently.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

Previous holdups

Cornyn and Tillis previously blocked the committee from voting on Blanche’s appointment, saying they wanted stronger assurances that a proposed settlement of Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS would not shield him or his family from future tax audits.

They also wanted a formal statement from Blanche that President Donald Trump’s proposed “Anti-Weaponization Fund” would not be established.

Trump pushed back, saying he would work hard to get a bill passed that would create the fund. He also threatened to rescind Blanche’s nomination until Tillis and Cornyn left Congress next year.

On Sunday, however, Blanche said he and the Senate committee reached a deal, and he “officially” rescinded the fund.

In a statement Monday morning, Tillis and Cornyn announced that they would vote to advance Blanche’s nomination following his order.

Next steps for Blanche

With approval from the Senate committee, Blanche’s nomination now heads to the full Senate floor, where Republicans hold 53 seats.

Blanche could still face hurdles, with several key GOP senators still undecided over his nomination. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are both undecided.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who has fought Trump on several issues, is also considered a swing vote.

“I have to make sure that he is the attorney general who used to be the president’s personal attorney, not the personal attorney who’s also the attorney general,” Cassidy said.

The full Senate is expected to vote on Blanche’s nomination within the coming days.

Round out your reading

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Guardian

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Blanche’s advance as a reluctant, politically charged concession, stressing “despite concerns,” “controversial,” and even claims that Republicans “caved” to Trump, while spotlighting the IRS settlement, the 12-10 vote, and holdouts like Cornyn and Tillis as signs of pressure and dealmaking.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right strip away that friction, using cleaner approval language like “approves” and treating the committee vote as a straightforward win, with party-line unity foregrounded and the controversy de-emphasized.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

29 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 on Tuesday to advance Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's nomination, clearing a key procedural hurdle for a full Senate confirmation vote.
  • A weekend deal between Blanche and Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina followed their threats to block confirmation over the $1.8 billion 'Anti-Weaponization Fund.'
  • After days of negotiations, Blanche issued an order Sunday evening confirming "beyond any doubt, that there is no Fund," while clarifying tax audit immunity for President Donald Trump applies only to open claims.
  • Democrats expressed skepticism, warning the fund "can easily be revived with a new order" after confirmation, while current orders fail to prevent the Justice Department from compensating allies through other processes.
  • Scrutiny of Blanche's independence from the White House persists, as critics cite his pursuit of political opponents and the Justice Department's indictment of former FBI director James Comey on charges involving a social media post.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

  • No coverage from Other sources 0 sources

Powered by Ground News™

Timeline

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Guardian

Timeline