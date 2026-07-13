Senate returns without Lindsey Graham as South Carolina begins choosing a successor

The Senate returns to Washington Monday without Lindsey Graham, while South Carolina Republicans begin choosing who will fill one of the GOP’s most prominent Senate seats. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signals he already has a preferred successor.

Graham died Saturday night at 71 from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary findings released by the D.C. medical examiner. His death leaves Republicans with two immediate decisions: who will serve the remainder of his Senate term and who will carry the party’s banner in November.

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Washington returns without Graham

Flags remain at half-staff at the White House as lawmakers return after a weekend spent remembering Graham’s three decades in Congress and his long influence on Republican foreign policy, national security and the federal judiciary.

On Truth Social, Trump called Graham “a true American patriot” and “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known.”

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden, who worked alongside Graham for years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the two often disagreed but never lost respect for one another or for the institution they served.

“Lindsey and I did agree on the profound importance of public service,” Biden wrote. “Like me, he loved the Senate as an institution, even with all its flaws and complexities.”

Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham.



Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2026

Only days before his death, Graham was in Ukraine meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urging continued U.S. support in the war against Russia.

Trump said he spoke with Graham after the trip and that, other than being tired, he appeared to be doing well.

Sen. Chris Coons, who traveled with Graham, told ABC News Sunday that delegation celebrated Graham’s birthday together in Ankara before continuing on to Ukraine.

“He was in a good mood, having just won his primary. And he was very focused on Ukraine,” Coons said. “We had met with President Zelenskyy earlier that day, and it was a great meeting.”

Graham returned to Washington just hours before emergency crews were dispatched to his Capitol Hill home. Dispatch audio reviewed by multiple news organizations indicates first responders performed CPR before transporting him to a hospital.

Republicans face two decisions

The politics begin almost immediately.

Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint a Republican to complete Graham’s current Senate term, which runs through January 2027.

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. President Donald Trump make an appearance on the field at halftime during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

A separate process will determine the party’s nominee for November’s election after Graham died weeks after securing the Republican nomination. Candidate filing opens July 21, followed by a special GOP primary on Aug. 11 and, if necessary, a runoff on Aug. 25.

Trump confirmed during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he already has someone in mind to replace Graham, though he declined to identify that person.

“I have somebody that I think would be great,” Trump said. “But I don’t want to say it now because it just, you know, it’s too soon with Lindsey. I don’t want to even talk about anybody.”

Rep. Ralph Norman is expected to decide this week whether to enter the race after speaking with Trump on Sunday. Rep. Nancy Mace told CNN Sunday “there will be time to decide” whether she runs. Politico reported Monday morning that other names being discussed include former Rep. Trey Gowdy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone.

More Republicans are expected to join the field before filing closes.

Democrats have already nominated pediatrician Annie Andrews.

A vacancy beyond South Carolina

Graham entered the Senate in 2003 after succeeding Strom Thurmond and became one of the Republican Party’s most recognizable lawmakers. He chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first term, played a central role in confirming conservative federal judges and remained one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill after the two moved past their bitter 2016 presidential primary.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

His successor will inherit more than a Senate seat. The job also carries Graham’s place on some of the chamber’s most consequential national security and judicial debates — responsibilities Republicans must now redistribute while South Carolina voters decide who comes next.

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