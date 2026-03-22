Senators advance Markwayne Mullin’s nomination for DHS Secretary

Lamakers advanced Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s nomination for Homeland Security Secretary Sunday, setting up a final confirmation vote that could come as soon as Monday.

Senators voted 54 to 37 to invoke cloture, ending debate on the nomination.

If confirmed, Mullin, R-Okla., would replace Kristi Noem, who was fired after facing criticism over her handling of recent Senate testimony. The scrutiny followed the killings of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in separate incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents.

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Democrats split on nomination

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said he plans to vote no against Mullin, arguing the agency needs significant changes.

Coons said DHS “needs a foundational shift” amid “ICE’s and CBP’s reckless and cruel practices.”

“I am unsure if Senator Mullin — or any Trump-appointed nominee — is capable of carrying it out,” Coons said in a statement. ” I consider every cabinet nominee with the same criteria: qualifications, independence, and vision for the department. Unfortunately, Senator Mullin is not willing to commit to the kind of independence and reforms that DHS needs.”

Senators John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich were the only Democrats to vote to advance Mullin’s nomination.

Fetterman has said Mullin would be an improvement over Noem, according to The Hill.

“We must reopen DHS. My aye is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Sen. Mullin for our nation’s security,” Fetterman said.

The Department of Homeland Security has been shut down since February.

Hearing raises questions about temperament

During Mullin’s confirmation hearing last week, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questioned his temperament and called him “a person with anger issues.”

Paul pointed to a 2023 Senate hearing where Mullin, a former MMA fighter, challenged Teamsters union president Sean O’Brien to a fight. He also referenced past comments in which Mullin said he understood why a neighbor attacked Paul in 2017.

Mullin was also pressed on his remarks following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. He apologized, saying he moved too quickly in describing Pretti as a “deranged individual.”

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“I went out there too fast, I was responding immediately without the facts,” Mullin said. “That’s my fault. That won’t happen as secretary.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., also questioned Mullin about the death of Renee Good, after Mullin said the agents involved were “absolutely” justified. Mullin did not give a direct answer, but said: “It’s very clear that an officer had to make a split decision in that case, as the car was running towards him and did strike him.”