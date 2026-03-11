Senators ask GAO to review Trump administration’s handling of Epstein files

Senators from both parties have joined together to ask the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the Justice Department’s handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.; and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked the GAO to examine how the DOJ reviewed and released the records. The lawmakers also pointed to what they called a “failure of the Department to follow the law, respond to Congress and protect victims.”

The GAO is part of the legislative branch but operates as an independent agency.

New concerns raised

In November, President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law. The measure required the Justice Department to release all files related to its investigations into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by Dec. 19, 2025.

The Justice Department has identified roughly 6 million pages of evidence connected to Jeffrey Epstein. About 3.5 million pages have been released so far.

Because the material included millions of documents and hundreds of thousands of photos and videos that required victim-related redactions, the department released the files in batches. The final set was made public on Jan. 30.

Now, both Democrats and Republicans are questioning how precisely the DOJ adhered to the law.

The lawmakers say the department failed to properly redact identifying information for some victims, while heavily redacting the names of certain Epstein associates.

“Contrary to Congress’s explicit directive to protect victims, these records included email addresses and nude photos in which the names and faces of publicly-identified and non-public victims could be identified,” the senators wrote in a letter to the GAO. “But when it came to information identifying powerful business and political figures who are alleged co-conspirators or material witnesses, DOJ appears to have heavily redacted those records.”

The senators are asking the GAO to review those redaction decisions and determine whether all the Epstein files have been released. They are also seeking details on how many people reviewed files and what guidance they received during the redaction process.

Lawmakers have raised similar concerns in recent months. Last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the administration of staging a “massive coverup” of files in order to shield President Trump and other Epstein associates.

In December, another group of senators asked the Justice Department’s acting inspector general to audit the department’s compliance. It’s not clear whether that request resulted in an investigation.

Trump administration pushes back

The Trump administration has rejected the criticism. Attorney General Pam Bondi told lawmakers during a congressional hearing last month that the Justice Department had released all Epstein-related records in its possession.

Bondi said the final records released in January were not released sooner because they were erroneously marked as duplicates.

Days later, however, the Justice Department said it was reviewing missing FBI interviews that included sexual assault allegations against Trump. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Bondi defended Trump during last month’s hearing, saying there is “no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime.” She also called on Democrats to apologize to the president for prior investigations and impeachments.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted last week to subpoena Bondi for testimony over the department’s release of the Epstein files.

“It’s important that she is in front of our committee,” ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said. “She can directly answer questions about the release of the files, about transparency, about ensuring that victims and survivors are protected.”

Lack of accountability

Bondi has said the Justice Department is investigating individuals who may have conspired with Epstein. So far, however, the only Epstein associate charged in connection with his crimes is Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who was convicted in December 2021 on federal sex trafficking charges.

While numerous prominent figures have been linked to Epstein through the released files, none have faced criminal charges in the United States.

Authorities in several European countries have taken action connected to the files.

Britain’s former Prince Andrew was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

U.K. ambassador to the U.S Peter Mandelson was also forced to resign after the files revealed a friendship with Epstein. Emails showed Mandelson referring to Epstein as his “best pal” and encouraging him to seek an early release from prison.

London Metropolitan Police have also launched a criminal investigation into Mandelson’s alleged misconduct.

Former Norway Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland has been charged with “gross corruption” in connection with his ties to Epstein. Justice Department records show Jagland and Epstein exchanged frequent emails, and investigators are examining “whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position.”

In the United States, the fallout has largely been professional rather than criminal. Several figures in business, academia and law have resigned from their positions, but none have been charged.