Senators demand answers over breach of 8.3 million ‘anonymous’ crime tips

Two senators are demanding answers from Navigate360, the company which maintains an “anonymous” crime tip platform used by law enforcement, the military and thousands of schools across the country, after hackers exposed 8.3 million highly sensitive records.

In a letter to the company last Friday, Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Jim Banks, R-Ind., expressed “significant concern” over the risk now posed to students and staff of schools that relied on the company’s software to collect tips about bullying, suicide attempts and potential shootings.

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“We are particularly concerned by reports that the cyberattack exploited platform vulnerabilities in order to steal students’ highly sensitive personally identifiable information,” the senators wrote. “We urge you to provide the public clarity regarding what data was stolen, how Navigate360 is responding, and what safeguards Navigate360 will put into place to prevent this from happening again.”

P3 Global Intel, a subsidiary of Navigate360, operates anonymous tip line tools for more than 35,000 schools across the country, as well as for Crime Stoppers programs that provide reports to police agencies.

As exclusively revealed last month by Straight Arrow and the nonprofit leak archiver DDoSecrets, which dubbed the data leak “BlueLeaks 2.0,” a hacker group known as the Internet Yiff Machine stole crime tip records spanning from February 1987 to November 2025.

Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault responded to inquiries from Straight Arrow at the time by saying the company had “not confirmed that any sensitive information has been accessed or misused.”

The company later acknowledged the breach in a statement to its clients. But the public — and the countless people who’ve used the platform over the decades — remain in the dark.

Senators question anonymity

The senators also questioned the company’s promises of anonymity. As Straight Arrow reported, the hacked data contained unencrypted messages in which tipsters’ identities were exposed.

“Your company markets its product as an anonymous tip line,” the senators wrote. “However, the personally identifiable information recently released by the hackers suggests otherwise. This puts the safety of students at risk and undermines public trust in using such platforms to report suspicious activity. Education and school safety experts have expressed concerns that, without guaranteed anonymity, students will choose not to report safety concerns.”

Neither senator’s office immediately responded to Straight Arrow’s request for comment. Likewise, an email Wednesday to Navigate360 received no response.

An investigation last week by Straight Arrow into the education data found countless identities exposed, including that of a high school student who had gone to the emergency room and later a state facility following a suicide attempt.

Doug Levin, national director for the nonprofit cybersecurity firm K12 SIX, expressed concern to Straight Arrow at the time over the lack of communication from Navigate360.

“The P3 tip line application breach remains a deeply disturbing and challenging event for the K-12 education community,” Levin said. “One month since the incident was first reported, victims — and the organizations that could support them — remain in the dark about the elevated risks they are facing.”

Navigate360 has continued to keep its software operational since the hack was first revealed.

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While many schools are still seeking answers, concerns over the platform’s safety and security prompted the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon last month to ask the public to temporarily stop using its Crime Stoppers tip line.

The senators are asking the company to answer their questions by May 8.

Navigate360 said in the statement to clients that it has hired a third-party firm to investigate the hack and has also brought in the FBI.

The hacker group behind the breach temporarily listed the stolen data for sale on a cybercrime forum for $10,000, but later pulled down the listing.