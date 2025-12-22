Senior Russian general killed in Moscow car bombing

A Russian general was killed Monday when a car bomb exploded in a residential area of Moscow, according to ABC News. Authorities say the blast targeted Fanil Sarvarov, a lieutenant general who led the Operational Training Department of Russia’s General Staff.

Investigation underway

In a statement, the Investigative Committee of Russia said an explosive device had been planted beneath a vehicle and detonated on Yaseneva Street. Officials confirmed a criminal investigation is underway.

The committee added that investigators are examining a possible link to Ukrainian intelligence services, through no evidence has been publicly presented. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack.

Pattern of high-ranking military deaths

Saravarov is the third senior Russian military figure killed since 2024, according to ABC News. The country has seen a series of attacks that Russian authorities have frequently attributed to Ukraine.

In December 2024, Ifor Kirikkov, head of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces, was killed when an explosion detonated outside a residential building in Moscow. The bomb had been attached to an electric scooter, and a Ukrainian official later acknowledged Ukraine’s military was responsible.

Earlier, in April 2024, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in a car bombing in an eastern suburb of Moscow. A suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.