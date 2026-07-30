Sens. Cornyn and Tillis block committee vote on Blanche’s appointment

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Two Senate Republicans stalled Todd Blanche's nomination to become attorney general, forcing a last-minute delay of a key committee vote.
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Two top Senate Republicans have stalled Todd Blanche’s nomination to become attorney general, forcing a last-minute delay of a key committee vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to advance Blanche’s nomination to the full Senate. However, Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina said they wanted stronger assurances that a proposed settlement of Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS would not shield him or his family from future tax audits.

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In a statement Wednesday night, the committee said the vote would be postponed “as work continues to secure sufficient support.” It came after hours of negotiations with the Justice Department.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The fight over Trump’s IRS lawsuit

The negotiations and holdups all revolve around Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. When he settled the dispute, the deal included a now-scrapped plan to create a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate those who believed they were wronged by the Justice Department.

The settlement faced bipartisan outrage, leading to the fund being scrapped, but officials still raise concerns about the audit immunity agreement that remains in place.

Cornyn has said he wants the settlement rewritten to make clear it applies only to current IRS audits and does not protect the president from any future audits.

Trump downplays the delay

When asked about the holdup in the Oval Office, Trump appeared to downplay the dispute.

“Well, all I can say is Todd blanche is outstanding, and I thought he’s, I thought it was pretty routine because he’s so good. He — you just wouldn’t find a better person. So I don’t know, maybe John Cornyn’s upset with me because I didn’t endorse him. I don’t know what it is, but I haven’t heard that there’s a problem. I heard he’s going through quite nicely.”

Trump previously refused to endorse Cornyn in the Texas Republican Senate primary. Rather, he endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who won the nomination.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A Senate committee vote on the next attorney general has been delayed over a legal settlement that senators say may shield the president from future IRS audits, raising questions about how tax enforcement applies to the executive branch.

IRS audit immunity is contested

Senators say a settlement in Trump's $10 billion IRS lawsuit includes an agreement that, according to critics, could protect him from future audits, though the scope remains disputed.

Settlement fund already scrapped

A $1.776 billion fund created as part of the IRS settlement to compensate those allegedly wronged by the Justice Department has been eliminated following bipartisan opposition.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Hill

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the delay as a Trump setback and a GOP power play, using charged phrases like “slush fund,” “major blow,” and “standoff” to suggest corruption or obstruction.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right center the procedural breakdown and Republican accountability, stressing that senators were “refusing to budge” and spotlighting the DOJ’s failure to provide written changes to the IRS settlement.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the vote on Todd Blanche's nomination for Attorney General due to concerns from Republican Senators about a $1.8 billion settlement fund related to President Trump's IRS lawsuit.
  • Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis sought clearer terms regarding the scope of audit immunity within the settlement, wanting assurances that it applies only to existing audits and not future tax filings.
  • Despite the postponement, Todd Blanche could still be confirmed by a Senate floor vote and may remain acting Attorney General depending on support from Republican leadership.
  • Senators unanimously opposed pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell amid survivor criticism of the Department of Justice's handling of Jeffrey Epstein case files during the confirmation discussions.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed its planned vote on acting Attorney General Blanche's nomination after Republican holdouts led by Sen. John Cornyn demanded changes to a controversial Justice Department settlement.
  • Cornyn pushed the DOJ to clarify audit immunity terms in a $1.8 billion settlement that Blanche brokered to resolve President Donald Trump's $10 billion suit against the Internal Revenue Service.
  • Survivor Dani Bensky testified this month that the DOJ's release of Jeffrey Epstein–related files retraumatized victims, citing exposure of more than 100 victims' identifying information and nude images.
  • Senators agreed Wednesday via unanimous consent to a nonbinding resolution opposing clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, with Sen. Jacky Rosen calling it a signal ahead of the Blanche vote.
  • The committee vote is not decisive; Blanche could proceed to a floor vote or continue serving as acting attorney general for many months, depending on Senate Republican leadership.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the vote on Todd Blanche's Attorney General nomination due to Republican concerns about the anti-weaponization fund related to a Trump settlement.
  • Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis requested written assurances that the approximately $1.776 billion fund is terminated and that audit protections are clearly limited to previous returns and involved parties; negotiations with the Justice Department have stalled.
  • Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley delayed the nomination markup because the Justice Department failed to provide requested written revisions and there was insufficient support for Blanche's confirmation.
  • Blanche remains acting Attorney General and continues to seek support while some Republicans express frustration over delays but remain willing to proceed if concerns are resolved.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Hill