Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Several countries pull out of Eurovision over Israel’s participation

Julia Marshall
Broadcasters in Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia have withdrawn from the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation.
Image credit: Martin Meissner / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Countries back out

Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia have all pulled out of the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s participation in the event.

War in Gaza

The countries expressed opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza, which sparked protests outside of previous Eurovision competitions.

Impacts

Spain is one of Eurovision’s biggest financial contributors, and Ireland has won the contest seven times.

Full story

Public broadcasters in Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia have withdrawn from the Eurovision Song Contest after organizers confirmed Israel will be allowed to compete. More countries are said to be weighing similar decisions.

The walkouts follow a meeting of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which consists broadcasters from 56 countries. According to NPR, the EBU agreed to tighten voting rules amid growing political tension but declined to bar Israel from the 2025 competition. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

A contest meant to be apolitical — but isn’t

Eurovision draws more than 100 million viewers and is traditionally marketed as a celebration of music over politics. In practice, it often becomes the opposite. 

In 2022, Russia was expelled from the competition over its Ukraine invasion. More recently, the past two competitions have been marred by the war in Gaza, with protests outside the competitions in Switzerland and Sweden.

Organizers were forced to clamp down on political flag-waving during the competition. Now, experts say the next competition will feature even bigger political statements. 

“It’s a historic moment for the European Broadcasting Union. This is certainly one of the most serious crises that the organization has ever faced,” Eurovision expert Dean Vuletic told NPR. “Next year, we’re going to see the biggest political boycott of Eurovision ever.”

Vuletic said he expects tense weeks and months ahead as other countries reconsider their participation in the annual event. 

Why countries are withdrawing

All four broadcasters cited Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. 

  • AVROTROS, a Dutch broadcaster, said Israel’s participation “is no longer compatible with the responsibility we bear as a public broadcaster.”
  • Spain’s broadcaster, RTVE, said despite the recent ceasefire in Gaza, “Israel’s use of the contest for political purposes, make it increasingly difficult to maintain Eurovision as a neutral cultural event.”
  • Irish broadcaster RTÉ said Ireland’s participation “remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza.”
  • Slovenia’s broadcaster expressed similar concerns.

According to NPR, losing participants such as Ireland and Spain could significantly impact the competition. Spain is one of the “Big Five” large-market countries that contribute the most to the contest. Meanwhile, Ireland has won the competition seven times. 

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Eurovision's decision to allow Israel's participation despite the war in Gaza has triggered a boycott from several countries, highlighting the contest's struggle to maintain political neutrality amid international conflict and humanitarian concerns.

Contest politicization

The controversy demonstrates how global conflicts and political stances increasingly influence events like Eurovision, challenging the separation between entertainment and political expression.

Boycotts and withdrawals

Public broadcasters from Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia have withdrawn to protest Israel's inclusion, potentially affecting viewership, financing and the perceived unity of the contest.

Humanitarian concerns

Broadcasters cite the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, civilian casualties and restrictions on press freedom as core reasons for their withdrawal, bringing ethical questions and human rights considerations to the cultural forefront.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 462 media outlets

Community reaction

Local Eurovision fans in some countries expressed disappointment or sadness over the withdrawals, while in boycotting nations many voiced strong support, viewing it as a necessary stance aligned with their values concerning Gaza and neutrality.

Context corner

Eurovision was founded to promote unity in post-World War II Europe but has often become entangled in geopolitical disputes, highlighted previously by the exclusion of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Global impact

The mass withdrawal of key countries from Eurovision over Israel's participation is influencing international perceptions of the contest and could set a precedent for cultural event boycotts linked to geopolitical conflicts.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NPR

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Eurovision boycott as a justified protest against Israel's "genocide" and "alleged violations," highlighting "unacceptable" withdrawals and a potential "loss of almost 17% audience.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally discuss a "potential ban" and "deep cracks," framing the conflict as "political discord" disrupting a "fun-filled" event.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize Israel being "cleared to compete," portraying the "expulsion attempt fails" and asserting "politics has no place" while detailing how 738 delegates supported rule changes.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

462 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Ireland, Spain, and the Netherlands will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after Israel was approved to participate, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a key reason for their withdrawal.
  • Dutch broadcaster Avrotros stated that participation under the current circumstances is incompatible with their public values, while RTVE confirmed Spain's withdrawal based on prior agreements.
  • Broadcasters from Belgium, Finland, and Slovenia are also considering withdrawal due to the decision to include Israel, expressing concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza and alleged unfair voting practices.
  • Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed satisfaction with the decision for Israel to participate, asserting that the country deserves representation in global events.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 4, 2025 at the EBU general assembly in Geneva, members chose not to hold a formal vote and cleared Israel to participate in the 2026 contest in Vienna, Austria.
  • In recent months, several national broadcasters warned they might boycott due to Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza and allegations of vote manipulation.
  • To address concerns, the European Broadcasting Union adopted voting rule changes cutting votes from 20 to 10, added expert juries and bans on coordinated promotion, and required participation conditional on accepting new rules.
  • Following the EBU decision, Ireland's RTE, Spain's RTVE and the Netherlands' Avrotros announced boycotts or will not broadcast Eurovision 2026 over humanitarian and values concerns.
  • The EBU has asked member broadcasters to confirm participation in the coming weeks, while Austria's ORF urged a compromise and Germany warned of consequences if Israel were excluded.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Israel will participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after the European Broadcasting Union decided not to hold a vote on its eligibility.
  • Spain, Ireland, and the Netherlands announced their withdrawals from the event due to Israel's participation, which has sparked controversy.
  • Irish broadcaster RTÉ cited the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a reason for their boycott of the competition, emphasizing the loss of lives.
  • Spain's broadcaster RTVE stated their withdrawal is due to Israel's involvement, arguing it compromises the contest's neutrality.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. NPR

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.