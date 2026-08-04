‘She folded like an umbrella’: Trump weighs replacing Pirro after Reflecting Pool fallout: Reports

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump is publicly criticizing U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro after her office abruptly dropped Reflecting Pool cases.
Image credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is escalating his public criticism of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro as CNN and the Wall Street Journal report say he is considering replacing her after her office moved to drop the highest-profile criminal case tied to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool investigation.

The president sharpened those attacks Monday, while also acknowledging he was not entirely satisfied with the contractor responsible for the $14 million renovation.

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Pirro dismisses Reflecting Pool case

Last week, Pirro’s office asked a judge to dismiss the felony case against former Olympian David Hearn, saying newly released evidence shows the widespread damage to the pool was largely caused by a flawed, rushed installation, not vandalism.

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The judge has not yet ruled on the government’s request to dismiss the case against Hearn. His attorneys say they’re considering their next legal steps.

Since then, prosecutors have also moved to dismiss three related misdemeanor cases.

The filings directly contradicted months of claims from the Trump administration that vandals were responsible for the damage, and immediately drew criticism from Trump, who questioned Pirro on Truth Social.

“I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro,” Trump wrote last week. “I don’t know what she was thinking?”

Trump doubles down

The president renewed those criticisms Monday, making it clear he still believes Pirro got it wrong. 

“I was disappointed with Jeanine Pirro, really disappointed with Jeanine Pirro,” Trump said Monday. “She, she folded like an umbrella. And people get away with things, and it’s a disgrace.” 

According to Politico’s Playbook, Pirro visited Trump at the White House following those remarks.

CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports Trump was caught off guard by Pirro’s decision and is now considering replacing her as the top federal prosecutor in Washington. The Wall Street Journal also reports the Trump has discussed removed Pirro, saying he told advisers he felt betrayed by her decision.

Even so, Trump acknowledged the Reflecting Pool project itself was not without problems.

 “I’m not saying I was one hundred percent thrilled with the contractor,” Trump told reporters. “We wanted to get it open for July 4th and we got it done. But in addition, there was vandalism.”

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A high-profile federal prosecution collapsed after prosecutors concluded the damage at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool stemmed from a flawed installation, not vandalism — directly contradicting months of official government claims.

Official account was contested

Prosecutors' own filing contradicted the Trump administration's repeated public assertion that vandals caused the reflecting pool damage.

Federal case dropped

The felony case against former Olympian David Hearn and three related misdemeanor cases were moved for dismissal after newly released evidence emerged.

Prosecutor's job in question

CNN reported Trump is considering replacing Pirro as Washington's top federal prosecutor after she moved to drop the case against his public wishes.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NPR
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN
  4. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as another Trump-led meltdown, using words like “fumes,” “furious,” “slams,” “horrific,” and “botched” to stress dysfunction and moral chaos.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same dispute into a toughness test, leaning on “choked,” “folded like an umbrella,” “chastizes,” and even “livid” to portray Pirro as weak and the dismissal as a failure of resolve.

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Media landscape

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175 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for dropping charges against a man accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, saying she 'folded like an umbrella' under pressure from a judge.
  • Pirro filed a motion to dismiss the indictment after the Department of the Interior revealed the damage was due to botched installation by a contractor, not vandalism as originally claimed.
  • Trump and the Interior Secretary maintained the damage was caused by vandalism, despite new findings, and Trump expressed disappointment with Pirro's decision.
  • Trump is considering firing Pirro over the case after the dismissal of the indictment related to the Reflecting Pool damage.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the Department of Justice dropped felony charges against former Olympian David Hearn, acknowledging the damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool resulted from flawed contractor installation rather than vandalism.
  • New filings reveal the damage resulted from "flawed installation by the contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, and the rush to complete the project" before the America 250 celebration surrounding Independence Day 2026.
  • In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump disagreed "100%" with the dismissal, insisting it was "a pure case of VANDALISM" despite the government's official admission that charges lacked evidence.
  • Commentator Scott Jennings argued Hearn "ought to sue" the administration, while Sen. John Kennedy compared the ongoing controversy to a "multiple vehicle pile-up" during a Sunday interview.
  • Executive director Tim Whitehouse of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility demanded a congressional investigation into the $14.7 million no-bid contract, citing concerns over transparency and federal waste.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Trump criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for dropping charges against former Olympian David Hearn in the alleged vandalism case involving the Reflecting Pool, accusing her of folding like an umbrella and expressing disappointment in her handling of the case.
  • Pirro's office dismissed the charges after concluding that the damage was due to a rushed and defective installation by the contractor, and not vandalism, citing insufficient information from the Department of the Interior.
  • Trump mentioned that a hostile judge pressured Pirro and suggested she choked during the legal process.
  • Trump considered firing Pirro following the case, and Pirro was seen rushing to the White House amid rising tensions over the dismissal of charges.

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Sources

  1. NPR
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN
  4. Politico