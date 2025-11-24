Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick may follow George Santos’ expulsion from Congress

Ray Bogan
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is facing possible expulsion from Congress. So what does George Santos' recent expulsion mean for her?
Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Expulsion resolution

Rep. Greg Steube said he would introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Sheila Cherifilus-McCormick from Congress if she doesn’t promptly resign.

FEMA funds indictment

McCormick was charged with stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster funds and funneling some of the money to her campaign account.

George Santos

Democrats say McCormick deserves her day in court. Republicans are reminding them that they voted George Santos out before he went to trial for fraud allegations.

Full story

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced plans to file an expulsion resolution against Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., if she doesn’t resign. Federal prosecutors charged McCormick with stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster relief funds, accusations she fully denies. 

“It was an unjust indictment, and it seems like these intimidation tactics have been pervasive,” Cherfilus-McCormick said after the indictment was released on Nov. 19.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Democrats say she’s innocent until proven guilty, but many Republicans want her removed from office now. The GOP won’t let their friends on the other side of the aisle forget about former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. 

“FYSA: There is a motion being filed to expel her from Congress. Reminder that a vast majority of Democrats voted to expel George Santos,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote on X. 

Expelling George Santos 

Santos was expelled from Congress after he was charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud. The push to expel him started about five months before he was indicted, and the expulsion came about nine months before he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Democrats were relentless in calling for him to be expelled. They publicly pressured Republicans to vote to expel him because they didn’t have enough votes to do it alone. They needed about 74 Republicans to join them and got 105. 

How does Congress expel a member? 

To expel a House member, a two-thirds majority, or about 287 members, has to vote in favor of a resolution. Since the House’s balance of power is 219 Republicans to 213 Democrats, the vote would need to be bipartisan to pass.

Republicans need approximately 68 Democrats to hit a two-thirds majority. 

Which Democrats will Republicans target for Cherfilus-McCormick? 

If past is prologue, Cherfilus-McCormick’s fellow Florida Democrats are likely to be the targets of the GOP’s pressure.

When Santos was expelled, New York Republicans were just as loud as Democrats in calling for his ouster because they didn’t want him to hurt their party statewide. So Republicans will likely target Reps. Jared Moskowitz, Maxwell Alejandro Frost and Darren Soto, to name a few. 

What’s the timeline for expulsion? 

Everything in Congress takes longer than expected. The expulsion resolution against Santos was filed in May 2023. It went to the Ethics Committee for an investigation, and he wasn’t ousted until that December.

Even if Republicans push hard on this, there’s a good chance a final expulsion vote wouldn’t come until 2026.

Ray Bogan
Ray Bogan
Ray is a Political Correspondent for Straight Arrow News based out of Washington, D.C. He covers Congress, the White House, and all things politics.
Cole Lauterbach and Drew Pittock contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Congress is facing pressure to address recent criminal charges against Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, highlighting debates on accountability, due process and the process for expelling members following high-profile cases like that of George Santos.

Congressional accountability

The story underscores ongoing demands for ethical standards in Congress, as lawmakers debate when and how to act when members are charged with crimes.

Due process and presumption of innocence

The situation raises questions about balancing public accusations with the legal principle that individuals are innocent until proven guilty, as stressed by Democrats.

Political strategy and bipartisanship

The response to the charges highlights political strategies between parties and the challenge of reaching bipartisan consensus for expulsion, reflecting broader party tensions.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. House of Representatives
  2. U.S. Department of Justice

Sources

  1. U.S. House of Representatives
  2. U.S. Department of Justice

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.