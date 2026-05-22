Shein just purchased ‘sustainable’ Everlane — and fans aren’t happy about it

A shake-up in the fashion industry has fans speaking out in a not-so-positive way.

The Singapore-based online retailer Shein has acquired Everlane, which was said to be $90 million in debt. But fans are saying the deal abandons all of Everlane’s principles.

Reports of the deal began circulating last week, but officials confirmed the news Friday, although Everlane’s chief executive did not reveal how much the company sold for. But the online drama has nothing to do with the cost of the company.

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Everlayne’s creation — and its vision

Everlane was founded in 2010, when Michael Preysman left a venture capital job to start his own business. His goal was to create a direct-to-consumer clothing label, pledging to “reveal our true costs and then show you our makeup.”

The company had a history of transparency regarding the integrity of its fabrics and materials, while branding itself as sustainable.

In 2018, it committed to removing all new plastic from the company’s supply chain, stores and offices. It took six years to produce its first pair of jeans, waiting until it found a manufacturer that recycles 98% of the water used in production.

Despite its noble goals, the company struggled to establish itself in the growing sustainable fashion market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Everlane laid off employees amid a unionizing effort. Then, in 2023, it further reduced its staff.

Some former employees have spoken out, saying the company’s ethical image was an illusion. Then, fans began complaining that the quality of the products was deteriorating.

“I still have things from the very beginning,” one user wrote on Reddit, “but their quality and focus on quality materials faded over time. This is definitely the death knell, as I don’t see how the two clothing demographics overlap at all.”

Shein’s ethical history

Shein seems to have starkly different priorities than Everlane — and that’s causing some Everlane fans to speak out against the sale.

“This is actually hilarious to me,” a Reddit user wrote, “considering the core principles Everlane was supposedly founded on.”

For the past few months, Shein has been wrapped up in numerous controversies and lawsuits, surrounding accusations of design theft, tax evasion, product safety concerns and human-rights violations.

However, in a statement to The New York Times, Everlane’s chief executive said the company will “remain an independent brand” and keep its “sustainability commitments.”

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