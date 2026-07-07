Ships attacked in the Strait of Hormuz as week-long understanding between US-Iran expires

The week-long lull in the Strait of Hormuz appears to be over. Two commercial ships came under attack early Tuesday near the coast of Oman, and one tanker caught fire after being struck by what the British military described as an unknown projectile.

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The Wall Street Journal and Axios report U.S. officials believe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on both.

Who is responsible?

The attacks come just as the U.S. and Iran’s week-long understanding to avoid military action in the strait has expired.

Iran has not claimed responsibility, but state media said the ship came under fire after ignoring warnings. Tehran has repeatedly stated ships can only pass through its approved route, and is suspected of attacking ships that used another route close to the Omani shore.

It’s unclear whether the U.S. will respond militarily, but Trump said Monday Iran needs to reach a peace deal soon, or face the consequences.

“Look, we’re going to win one way or another. We’re either going to make a deal, or we’re going to finish the job, okay?” Trump said. “And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal because I don’t want to affect 91 million people.”

Iran continues mourning its slain leader

The attacks also come as peace talks remain on hold while Iran mourns slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Thousands have filled the streets of Tehran as days of funeral processions continue before Khamenei is buried in Mashhad on Thursday.

Iran has warned the U.S. against any military action during the funeral, saying its forces are ready to respond.

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