Ships attacked in the Strait of Hormuz as week-long understanding between US-Iran expires

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
A tanker traveling off the coast of Oman caught fire after being struck by what the British military described as an unknown projectile.
Image credit: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo

The week-long lull in the Strait of Hormuz appears to be over. Two commercial ships came under attack early Tuesday near the coast of Oman, and one tanker caught fire after being struck by what the British military described as an unknown projectile.

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The Wall Street Journal and Axios report U.S. officials believe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on both.

Who is responsible?

The attacks come just as the U.S. and Iran’s week-long understanding to avoid military action in the strait has expired.

Iran has not claimed responsibility, but state media said the ship came under fire after ignoring warnings. Tehran has repeatedly stated ships can only pass through its approved route, and is suspected of attacking ships that used another route close to the Omani shore.

It’s unclear whether the U.S. will respond militarily, but Trump said Monday Iran needs to reach a peace deal soon, or face the consequences.

“Look, we’re going to win one way or another. We’re either going to make a deal, or we’re going to finish the job, okay?” Trump said. “And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal because I don’t want to affect 91 million people.”

Iran continues mourning its slain leader

The attacks also come as peace talks remain on hold while Iran mourns slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

John Moore/Getty Images

Thousands have filled the streets of Tehran as days of funeral processions continue before Khamenei is buried in Mashhad on Thursday.

Iran has warned the U.S. against any military action during the funeral, saying its forces are ready to respond.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz signal that the waterway remains dangerous for shipping, directly affecting global energy supply and oil prices that American consumers pay.

Energy prices are affected

Brent crude rose after the reported attacks, as the strait carries roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption, meaning disruptions there translate into price pressure at the pump and on utility bills.

A ceasefire deal is under strain

Iran and the U.S. signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding last month that included safe-passage provisions, but commercial vessels have continued to come under attack despite that agreement, according to the articles.

Shipping route conflict is unresolved

Iran insists ships use only its approved corridor and has warned of a forceful response to vessels using other routes, while the U.S. Navy's Joint Maritime Information Center told shippers a separate Oman-adjacent route remains open, leaving no settled path for safe transit.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left tend to frame the tanker strike as part of a wider Iran–US political drama, stressing “blackmail attempts,” “playing with fire,” and links to stalled talks or Khamenei’s funeral.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right push a sharper threat narrative, foregrounding “Iran,” “missiles,” “sharp escalation,” and “continued risks” to shipping and markets.

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Media landscape

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284 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A tanker in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman's coast caught fire early on July 7, 2026, after being struck by a projectile, according to the British military.
  • The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre reported that the projectile hit the port side of the tanker near Limah, Oman, while it was traveling south toward the Gulf of Oman.
  • No environmental impact was reported from the strike, and authorities are investigating the incident.
  • Although no one claimed responsibility, Iran is suspected of attacking at least two other vessels near Oman in recent days.

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Key points from the Center

  • Early Tuesday, an oil tanker caught fire after being struck by an unknown projectile approximately 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported. No casualties or environmental damage occurred.
  • Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly fired missiles at two commercial vessels on Monday night, escalating attacks in the Strait of Hormuz despite a fragile 60-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.
  • One targeted vessel appears to be the Al Rekayyat, a liquefied natural gas tanker managed by Nakilat, which reported "Engine room fire and full of smoke. Unable to assess further damage. All crew are safe and mustered on the starboard side."
  • U.S. officials are assessing potential retaliatory strikes against Iran, while diplomatic talks remain stalled during the multi-day funeral for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. President Donald Trump renewed threats to "finish the job" if no deal is reached.
  • The Strait of Hormuz accounts for one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making disruptions a threat to international energy markets as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate.

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Key points from the Right

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired missiles at commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging two vessels but causing no casualties, according to US officials cited by Axios.
  • A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile near Limah, Oman, causing a fire on the port side; no casualties or environmental damage were reported, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.
  • The attacks occurred following the expiry of a US-Iran cease-fire and amid failed US-Iran indirect talks concerning safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian officials condemned foreign military presence and statements regarding the Strait, emphasizing that security in the Strait of Hormuz is the responsibility of coastal states and warning against external military actions.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Wall Street Journal