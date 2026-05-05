Shocking video shows moment plane clips truck on New Jersey Turnpike

Shea Taylor
New dashcam video shows the moment of impact when a United Airlines plane clipped a bakery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Image credit: H&S Family of Bakeries TMX via AP

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New dashcam video shows the moment of impact when a United Airlines plane clipped a bakery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. It happened as the plane was attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday.

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Video from inside the truck shows the driver singing along to a song on the radio just moments before the Boeing 767 flying in from Venice, Italy, with more than 230 people on board, struck his trailer.

The driver, who works for H&S Bakery in Baltimore, suffered cuts to his hand and arm from flying glass, but is expected to be okay.

The plane also hit a light pole, which fell onto a jeep. No one in the Jeep was hurt. Officials also say no passengers or crew on board the plane were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have classified the incident as an accident due to the damage to the plane, but did not provide further details. They are now investigating what went wrong.

United Airlines says the flight crew has been removed from service pending the outcome of that investigation.

According to the Associated Press, the pilots’ damage report was not recorded because the crew opted to call the tower on the phone after landing instead of broadcasting the details over the radio.

An air traffic control recording posted to ATC give slightly more insight. “They felt something over the threshold and there’s a hole in the side of the airplane,” the controller said.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A commercial flight struck a truck and light pole while landing at a major U.S. hub airport, prompting federal accident investigations that affect travelers using Newark Liberty International Airport.

Federal investigation under way

The FAA and NTSB have classified the incident as an accident and are actively investigating, meaning the flight crew has been removed from service pending results.

Damage confirmed on landing

According to an air traffic control recording, the crew reported feeling something over the threshold and discovered a hole in the side of the aircraft after landing.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. NBC New York
  2. New York Post
  3. The Associated Press
  4. ATC

Sources

  1. NBC New York
  2. New York Post
  3. The Associated Press
  4. ATC