Shocking video shows moment plane clips truck on New Jersey Turnpike

New dashcam video shows the moment of impact when a United Airlines plane clipped a bakery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. It happened as the plane was attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday.

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Video from inside the truck shows the driver singing along to a song on the radio just moments before the Boeing 767 flying in from Venice, Italy, with more than 230 people on board, struck his trailer.

NEW: United Airlines Flight 169 hits bakery truck while landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/D6RRHJUHUG — BNO News (@BNONews) May 3, 2026

The driver, who works for H&S Bakery in Baltimore, suffered cuts to his hand and arm from flying glass, but is expected to be okay.

The plane also hit a light pole, which fell onto a jeep. No one in the Jeep was hurt. Officials also say no passengers or crew on board the plane were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have classified the incident as an accident due to the damage to the plane, but did not provide further details. They are now investigating what went wrong.

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United Airlines says the flight crew has been removed from service pending the outcome of that investigation.

According to the Associated Press, the pilots’ damage report was not recorded because the crew opted to call the tower on the phone after landing instead of broadcasting the details over the radio.

An air traffic control recording posted to ATC give slightly more insight. “They felt something over the threshold and there’s a hole in the side of the airplane,” the controller said.

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