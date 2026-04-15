Shoe brand Allbirds trades in sneakers for AI, stock skyrockets

Devin Pavlou
Allbirds, the shoe company, announced it was breaking into the AI industry after selling its footwear business assets in March.
Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
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AI this and AI that — it seems like every company is jumping into artificial intelligence, but the latest company to take the plunge has left some scratching their heads. Allbirds, the shoe company focused on older consumers, announced it was breaking into the industry after shedding its footwear wings in March. 

The surprise pivot sent the company’s stock soaring by more than 600% Wednesday afternoon, with shares trading at more than $19. The company also announced it was changing its name to NewBird AI, keeping with its avian theme. 

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But don’t expect a new AI chatbot with an interesting bird name to start rolling out on the App Store, because that’s not what the company intends to do. Instead, the company said it would become a GPU-as-a-service and AI-native cloud provider. 

Why is Allbirds making the switch? 

In its press release, the company said it received a $50 million financing facility, which is business jargon for a flexible loan arrangement that allows Allbirds to jump into the market. It said it expects to close the deal sometime in the second quarter. 

The company plans to use its new cash to purchase GPU servers, which they can then rent out to customers — essentially leasing the computing power of their hardware to other companies.

In its statement, Allbirds pointed to major issues with AI infrastructure, as the speed of AI development and adoption has skyrocketed. Data companies are having a harder time getting their hands on high-power GPUs, with wait times as long as 52 weeks. Data centers are also at max capacity, meaning even if they could get more GPUs, they couldn’t fit them. Allbirds sees this as a great opportunity to enter a lucrative market that needs support. 

“The result is a market where enterprises, AI developers, and research organizations are unable to secure the compute resources they need to build, train and run AI at scale,” the company wrote. “NewBird AI is being built to help close that gap.”

AI bubble fears not stopping growth

The heated debate over whether there is an AI financial bubble isn’t stopping Allbirds or the multitude of other companies hopping into the field.

Some analysts believe that massive spending by companies and even governments on new AI technology is creating a bubble. They caution that this level of investment is unlikely to sustain the current rate of earnings growth it is fueling. But that money keeps flowing in

AI-related capital investment passed the U.S. consumer as the primary driver of economic growth in the first half of last year, according to Yale Insights. The figure is quite large for a technology that is still far behind what its inventors have promised, but experts say people are looking at it the wrong way. 

“Many companies have invested in AI like it’s a product, not a capability, expecting they could flip a switch to unlock immediate value,” Andrew Frawley, CEO of Data Axle, told Forbes in 2025. “But AI doesn’t operate in a vacuum. It’s a high-performance engine and too many are trying to run it on dirty fuel.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A struggling shoe company's pivot to AI infrastructure highlights how speculative investment is reshaping stock markets and the broader technology sector in ways that affect everyday investors and retirement accounts.

Stock volatility hits retail investors

Allbirds shares surged more than 600% in a single afternoon following the AI announcement, a swing that directly affects anyone holding the stock in a brokerage or retirement account.

AI bubble debate continues

Some analysts say current AI investment levels are unlikely to sustain earnings growth, a contested but documented concern for investors exposed to AI-heavy portfolios.

GPU shortages affect AI access

According to the company, wait times for high-power GPUs have reached as long as 52 weeks, a documented constraint on businesses and developers trying to build or run AI tools.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 27 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Allbirds sold its brand and footwear assets for $39 million — roughly 1% of its former $4 billion peak valuation. The company's stock had fallen about 99% from its 2021 high before surging hundreds of percent on the AI pivot news.

Context corner

Allbirds launched in 2016 and became a Silicon Valley wardrobe staple, part of a wave of venture capital-backed direct-to-consumer brands. It went public in 2021 but struggled to convert brand loyalty into sustained profitability, closing all US full-price stores by early 2026.

Global impact

The pivot reflects a broader global trend of companies across industries repositioning around AI infrastructure. North American data center vacancy rates are at historic lows and GPU procurement lead times are increasing, creating supply constraints that affect enterprises and AI developers worldwide.

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Sources

  1. Allbirds
  2. CNBC
  3. Yale Insights
  4. Forbes

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left employ a sarcastic tone, using phrases like "comical" and "quarter-zip" to portray the pivot as cynical "trend-chasing" that abandons environmental "sustainability.
  • Media outlets in the center present details of the "$50M financing" but still label the move "bizarre.
  • Media outlets on the right use language like "flailing" and "wild" to dismiss the previous business model while framing the "600%" surge as the stock "rips" in a redemptive pivot.

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Media landscape

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27 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Allbirds, Inc. Announced a $50 million convertible financing facility and a strategic pivot to AI compute infrastructure, with plans to rebrand as NewBird AI pending stockholder approval.
  • Rising global demand for specialized high-performance compute has created an unmet market gap, as GPU procurement lead times increase and North American data center vacancy rates reach historic lows.
  • NewBird AI will acquire high-performance GPU assets and deploy them through long-term lease arrangements, serving enterprises and researchers unable to secure compute resources from spot markets or hyperscalers.
  • Allbirds will sell its brand and footwear assets to American Exchange Group, while stockholders vote on the facility at a special meeting on May 18, 2026, with a special dividend anticipated in Q3.
  • Long-term, the Company intends to expand its neocloud platform through deepened partnerships and strategic M&A opportunities, positioning NewBird AI as a fully integrated GPU-as-a-Service provider.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Allbirds
  2. CNBC
  3. Yale Insights
  4. Forbes

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