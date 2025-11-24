Unbiased. Straight Facts.
‘Slender Man’ attacker Morgan Geyser captured after fleeing Wisconsin group home

Jason K. Morrell
The fugitive who stabbed a classmate in 2015 to please the fictional character "Slender Man" is back in custody.
Image credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash, File
Summary

Fugitive caught

Morgan Geyser, one of the two girls who stabbed a classmate in 2015 to please the fictional character "Slender Man," is back in custody after cutting off her state-issued monitoring bracelet Saturday night.

Just released

Just a few months ago, Geyser was granted her conditional release from a mental health facility and allowed to move into a group home in Madison, WI.

Accomplice wanted

Geyser reportedly walked away from the group home with an adult companion. Police are now looking for the person they believe helped her escape.

Full story

Morgan Geyser, the Wisconsin woman who stabbed a classmate 19 times at age 12 to impress the fictional character “Slender Man,” was taken into custody late Sunday. The news comes just hours after she cut off her monitoring bracelet and fled a Madison, Wisconsin, group home, police said.

Geyser, now 23, was conditionally released earlier this year from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she’d spent nearly seven years. Authorities say she removed her Department of Corrections ankle monitor Saturday night and vanished from the home where she was required to live.

Madison police said they were notified of her disappearance Sunday morning. By late Sunday night, officials received confirmation that Geyser had been found at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois, roughly 20 miles south of Chicago. She was with another adult, though police have not identified that person.

A case that shocked the country

Geyser and classmate Anissa Weier were 12 when they lured their friend, Payton Leutner, into the woods in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, a crime the pair later said was carried out to appease “Slender Man,” a viral internet character they believed was real.

Leutner survived after crawling out of the woods, where she was found by a passing bicyclist. Both Geyser and Weier were sent to psychiatric institutions rather than prison. Weier was released in 2021 under GPS monitoring. Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was ordered to remain institutionalized until a judge granted her release in January 2025.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

How she got out — and what happens next

It’s still unclear how Geyser escaped the group home or who may have helped her. Her attorney, Tony Cotton, said he urged her to turn herself in immediately, warning, “We worked too hard to secure her freedom for her to continue on this path.”

Police have not announced charges related to her escape, and Wisconsin officials have not said whether her conditional release will be revoked.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Morgan Geyser's escape after being released from a mental health facility raises questions about public safety, rehabilitation, and the oversight of individuals conditionally released after violent crimes.

Criminal justice and mental health

The case highlights how the legal system manages individuals who commit violent crimes but are found to need psychiatric treatment, not incarceration.

Public safety oversight

Geyser's escape draws attention to procedures and monitoring of those conditionally released from institutions, raising concerns about possible risks to the community and challenges in ensuring compliance.

Internet influence on youth

The original crime was committed to appease a fictional internet character, illustrating the impact of online narratives on young people's behavior and decision-making.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. ABC News

