Slider surprise: White Castle recall over allergen mix-up

Diane Duenez
In the mood for a slider? You may want to check the packaging. White Castle is recalling more than 1,000 cases of its frozen 4-count cartons of Original Sliders.
Image credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

In the mood for a slider? You may want to check the packaging. White Castle is recalling more than 1,000 cases of its frozen 4-count cartons of Original Sliders.

According to White Castle, the popular patties may inadvertently contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders. These contain milk and soy, which are not contained in the originals.

The products were shipped between August and October 2025. The lot codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522. Only these codes are affected.

White Castle said the issue was discovered when a customer notified the company they suffered a non-life-threatening reaction after mistakenly eating one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders. There have been no other reports of injury or illnesses.

If you have one of the boxes, you are urged to return it to place of purchase for a full refund. White Castle released these photos of the product in question.



Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The White Castle recall highlights the need for accurate food labeling to prevent allergen exposure, drawing attention to food safety measures and consumer health protections in packaged products.

Food safety

Accurate labeling is essential to prevent health risks for consumers, especially those with food allergies or sensitivities.

Allergen risk

Undeclared ingredients such as milk and soy can lead to unintended exposure, posing health threats for individuals with allergies.

Consumer protection

The company's recall response demonstrates the importance of promptly addressing potential hazards to maintain public trust and safeguard public health.

