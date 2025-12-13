Slider surprise: White Castle recall over allergen mix-up

In the mood for a slider? You may want to check the packaging. White Castle is recalling more than 1,000 cases of its frozen 4-count cartons of Original Sliders.

According to White Castle, the popular patties may inadvertently contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders. These contain milk and soy, which are not contained in the originals.

The products were shipped between August and October 2025. The lot codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522. Only these codes are affected.

White Castle said the issue was discovered when a customer notified the company they suffered a non-life-threatening reaction after mistakenly eating one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders. There have been no other reports of injury or illnesses.

If you have one of the boxes, you are urged to return it to place of purchase for a full refund. White Castle released these photos of the product in question.