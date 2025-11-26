Slotkin: ‘I’m worried about my family’ as FBI opens inquiry into ‘illegal orders’ video

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is speaking out more forcefully, and more personally, about the fallout from the now-viral video in which six Democratic lawmakers told U.S. troops they must refuse illegal orders. Speaking in Michigan on Tuesday, Slotkin said she and her colleagues have been formally notified that the FBI’s counterterrorism division is opening an inquiry into their video.

However, it was her candid description of the past 48 hours that pushed the story into new territory.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

“The minute I saw the president said we should be hanged, in effect, I knew that our security situation was going to change precipitously. Obviously, I’m worried about my family. I’m worried about my staff,” Slotkin said. She added that she “signed up” for danger during three tours in Iraq, but her loved ones didn’t.

FBI seeks interviews with all six lawmakers

According to the lawmakers, the FBI has reached out through Capitol security offices seeking to schedule interviews. The group includes Sens. Slotkin and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., Chris Deluzio, D-Penn., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., and Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., all former military or intelligence officers.

The lawmakers say they still haven’t been told what crime they are suspected of.

In a joint statement, the House members accused President Trump of weaponizing law enforcement. The statement read, “President Trump is using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass members of Congress. No amount of intimidation or harassment will stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution.”

The White House rejects that accusation, saying the video itself was “reckless” and potentially harmful to the chain of command.

The video at the center of the storm

The controversy stems from a short video posted last week. In the video, the six Democrats reminded service members and intelligence officials that they are required to refuse illegal orders.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

The message came as several Democrats raised concerns about the legality of recent U.S. strikes in the Caribbean and longstanding fears that Trump could deploy active-duty troops into American cities to police protests.

Trump escalates, and lawmakers report threats

President Trump responded with more than a dozen posts on Truth Social, calling the lawmakers “traitors” and accusing them of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.” In another post, he reposted a comment from a user calling for them to be hanged.

All six lawmakers say they have since received death threats.

Slotkin said the president’s reaction, and the speed with which the FBI engaged, only reinforces their point.

To be honest, the president’s reaction and the use of the FBI against us is exactly why we made the video,” she said. “He believes in using the federal government against his perceived adversaries.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

A separate Pentagon investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly

The FBI inquiry is running alongside a separate Pentagon investigation into Kelly, the only member of the group who is subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice as a retired Navy officer.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned Kelly could be recalled to active duty for possible disciplinary action. It’s a move that legal experts say would be unprecedented for political speech.

Kelly has said he will not be intimidated.

Where this goes next

The six Democrats say they will cooperate but will not be silenced.

Investigators have not announced when, or if, interviews will take place.