Smart glasses users were secretly recording others. Meta says it found a fix

Mikael Thalen
Image credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Meta said it has developed a tamper-detection feature for its AI-powered smart glasses to prevent users from secretly recording video of people around them.

In an announcement highlighting frequently asked questions about the smart glasses, Meta responded to concerns about users developing ways to disable the device’s LED light, which indicates it is in record mode.

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Meta noted that its smart glasses already become unusable when attempts are made to cover the light, which turns on when recording is in progress to alert those nearby. But a workaround to disable the light was quickly developed last year, leading to a cottage industry of people who offer to remove the privacy-protecting feature for a fee.

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Now, Meta said it is aware of those using “sophisticated efforts to modify or destroy the capture LED.”

“We are continuously improving our ability to detect tampering, and now we’re updating the glasses to disable the camera if they detect the LED was physically tampered with or destroyed,” the company said. “No other kind of camera has done this and we’re proud to lead the industry forward.”

It remains unclear when the new feature will be introduced. But Alex Himmel, Meta’s vice president of wearables, told The Verge in June that new privacy safeguards would be included in an update in the coming weeks.

Privacy concerns about smart glasses

The feature comes amid a growing backlash against smart glasses, which have faced repeated controversies in recent months. Many of the controversies center on Meta’s efforts to introduce facial recognition capabilities into its smart glasses.

An internal memo from May of last year, for example, revealed Meta’s plans to introduce facial recognition to its smart glasses at a time when it believes civil liberties organizations will be less likely to push back.

And just last month, Meta secretly added facial recognition code to its AI app, which can be used to control its smart glasses, without informing the public. The code is designed to let users identify people whose biometric data has been stored on the wearer’s phone. Although the feature is not yet active, it stirred further concern among privacy advocates.

PRODUCTION - 24 June 2026, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Smart glasses from Oakley Meta and Ray-Ban Meta are sitting on a table in an eyewear store. Because these glasses allow users to take photos and videos, some outdoor and indoor swimming pools are considering banning them. Photo: Christoph Schmidt/dpa (Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than 70 civil liberties groups called on Meta in April to abandon its plans to bring facial recognition to its smart glasses.

Contractors for Meta in Nairobi, Kenya, also revealed this year that they were able to see smart glasses wearers doing everything from going to the bathroom to having sex after being tasked with reviewing footage collected by those using the device’s “Live AI” feature.

An independent smartphone app was also developed in February to alert users when smart glasses are detected nearby, highlighting the public’s increased wariness around the technology.

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Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
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Why this story matters

Meta's AI-powered smart glasses can record people in public without their knowledge, and documented workarounds to disable the recording indicator light have already created a commercial market for covert surveillance.

Covert recording is already happening

A market of paid services to remove the glasses' recording indicator light existed before Meta announced its tamper-detection response, meaning people have already been recorded without the standard alert.

Facial recognition code added secretly

Meta added facial recognition code to its AI app without public notice; the feature is not yet active but is designed to identify people using biometric data stored on the wearer's phone, according to the article.

Contractor access to intimate footage

Contractors in Nairobi reported seeing footage of smart glasses wearers in bathrooms and during sex while reviewing recordings collected through the device's Live AI feature.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Facebook
  2. 404 Media
  3. The Verge
  4. Wired

Sources

  1. Facebook
  2. 404 Media
  3. The Verge
  4. Wired