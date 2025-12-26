Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Heavy snow to target NYC as fast-moving storm eyes Friday night travel

Jason K. Morrell
A fast-moving winter storm is expected to bring New York City its most meaningful snowfall in more than three years.
Image credit: Zhang Fengguo/Xinhua via Getty Images
Summary

Storm timing

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to begin late Friday afternoon, intensify Friday night, and taper by Saturday morning, with the heaviest snowfall likely overnight. Forecasters indicate that rates could reach nearly an inch per hour at times.

Snowfall forecast

Most forecasts call for 4 to 8 inches of snow across New York City and nearby suburbs, with higher totals possible north and west of the city. If Central Park receives more than four inches, it would be the city's largest accumulation since January 2022.

Travel impacts

Travel concerns are raised since the storm coincides with the end of the holiday rush. Officials have advised residents to make preparations: Governor Kathy Hochul said travelers on Friday 'may wish to rearrange' plans, and Mayor Eric Adams asked people to avoid driving once the snow begins falling.

Full story

A fast-moving winter storm is expected to bring New York City its most meaningful snowfall in more than three years, with impacts building late Friday and stretching into early Saturday. Forecasters say several inches of snow are likely across the metro area, raising travel concerns at the tail end of the holiday rush.

What’s coming, and when

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to begin late Friday afternoon, intensify Friday night, and taper by Saturday morning. The heaviest snowfall is likely overnight, with rates approaching an inch per hour at times.

Most forecasts call for 4 to 8 inches across New York City and nearby suburbs, with higher totals possible north and west of the city. If Central Park sees more than four inches, it would mark the city’s most significant accumulation since January 2022.

Why this one matters

New York has gone several winters without a truly disruptive snowstorm, making this system notable, even if it’s not expected to shut the city down. Meteorologists describe it as fast-moving but potent, capable of creating slick roads, reduced visibility, and airport delays during a busy travel window.

Officials have urged residents to plan ahead. Governor Kathy Hochul said travelers on Friday “may wish to rearrange” plans, while Mayor Eric Adams asked New Yorkers to avoid driving if they can once snow begins to fall.

AP Photo/Adam Gray

Travel prep ramps up

State and city agencies are already mobilizing. New York plans to deploy more than 1,600 plow trucks, while the city’s sanitation department is pre-treating roads and staging salt spreaders ahead of the storm.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which expects roughly 15 million travelers to pass through regional airports, bridges, and tunnels during the holiday period, says it is monitoring conditions closely and advises travelers to check for delays before heading out.

kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images

What happens next

Snow should wind down by Saturday morning, but cold temperatures will linger, limiting melting and keeping roads slick. A brief warm-up is expected Sunday before another blast of Arctic air settles in early next week.

For now, forecasters stress timing is everything: Friday daytime errands should be manageable, but once snow ramps up Friday evening, travel conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A fast-moving winter storm is set to bring several inches of snow to New York City, affecting travel during the busy holiday season and prompting officials to implement preparations and warnings for residents and travelers.

Winter weather impact

The expected snowfall, which may be the city's largest in years, is likely to create hazardous travel conditions including slick roads, reduced visibility and potential delays at transportation hubs.

Government response

Officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, are urging residents to change travel plans and stay off roads, while city and state agencies prepare roads and deploy equipment to manage the storm.

Holiday travel disruption

With millions expected to travel through New York's airports and transit centers, the storm threatens to cause delays and disruptions during a high-traffic holiday period, increasing the need for careful planning.

