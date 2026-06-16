Social media can’t stop laughing at this Bahamas jet ski alert. Officials say it isn’t funny

Julia Marshall
Social media is laughing after a U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas warned visitors to stay away from jet skis, but officials say it’s not funny.
Image credit: IROZ GAIZKA/AFP via Getty Images
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Did you know that the dangers you should consider when traveling to the Bahamas don’t just include weather and potential crime? That’s right, the U.S. government also wants you to worry about jet skis. 

The internet, specifically social media, is having a field day after the U.S. Embassy in Nassau issued a safety alert warning visitors, particularly government officials, to stay away from jet skis. 

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“The beautiful waters here are one of the reasons people love to visit these islands,” U.S. Ambassador Herschel Walker said in a video released Monday on X. “But, I need to warn you about some serious dangers associated with renting jet skis and small watercraft.”

He announced that U.S. government employees are entirely banned from renting jet skis while visiting the islands, adding that the Bahamas has seen Americans killed in “preventable accidents,” and “multiple visitors have been hospitalized.”

Apparently, jet skis are much more dangerous than people realized. 

Walker, a former football star and friend of President Donald Trump’s who almost won a U.S. Senate race in Georgia four years ago, also warned of another risk posed by jet skis: sexual assault.

Social media… is loving this

As one would expect, replies to the post are filled with memes and commentary from people who aren’t taking the safety alert too seriously. 

“Wait… jet ski rental poses a risk to sexual assault?” one user replied. “Does the jet ski have some kind of remote ‘pop-up’ toy built into the seats or something? I’m so confused with this post…”

Others simply shared memes, including one from “South Park” with the phrase, “Show me on this doll where the jet ski touched you.”

One user even noted the post “is a Saturday Night Live sketch falling right into their laps.”

Despite the response on social media, the embassy says renting jet skis in the Bahamas poses a threat. So, is there really some danger there?

Jet ski incidents in the Bahamas

Walker’s video mentions American deaths and injuries due to jet skis, and turns out, there’s truth there. So as funny as social media can be, it might also be important to know what’s going on. 

In September 2025, a U.S. citizen was killed after being struck by an unlicensed operator driving an unregistered boat off Paradise Island. 

And since August 2024, the embassy says six U.S. citizens have been hospitalized with injuries from jet ski accidents. Three of them required emergency medical evacuation to the U.S. 

Finally, getting to the stats that have people on social media riled up: sexual assaults. The embassy says in 2025, two U.S. women reported they were sexually assaulted by jet ski operators. So far in 2026, two more have come forward.

“Rogue operators continue to solicit tourists on Nassau’s most popular beaches, including Junkanoo Beach, Saunders Beach, and Cabbage Beach, as well as near the Cruise Port and the small islands east of Paradise Island,” the embassy wrote in a statement Monday. “Oversight by the authorities of these supposed ‘official’ jet ski rental areas is sporadic at best.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau has formally banned American government employees from renting jet skis in the Bahamas and documented a pattern of deaths, injuries and sexual assaults involving jet ski operators at popular tourist beaches.

Deaths and injuries are documented

Since August 2024, six U.S. citizens have been hospitalized from jet ski accidents in the Bahamas; three required emergency medical evacuation to the United States.

Sexual assault risk is recorded

Four U.S. women have reported being sexually assaulted by jet ski operators in the Bahamas since 2025, according to the embassy.

Oversight described as sporadic

The embassy states that enforcement at designated jet ski rental areas on Nassau's most popular beaches, including near the Cruise Port, is "sporadic at best."

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas

Sources

  1. U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas