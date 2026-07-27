Social media is becoming a powerful tool against animal cruelty

Julia Marshall
Social media is helping crack down on animal cruelty, helping with at least three investigations in the past few months.
Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
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A majority of humans can likely agree that social media has its pros and cons — it allows families and friends to connect even when they’re apart, but it can also be addicting and sometimes dangerous

This year, there’s another way social media has been beneficial, and it has to do with protecting animals from cruelty and harassment. 

In the last few months alone, there have been at least three instances where social media has led to or helped out investigations into animal cruelty. The most recent case occurred over the weekend.

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Man records himself kicking a sea lion

Video of a man kicking a sea lion at La Jolla Cove in San Diego began circulating widely online over the weekend, leading to condemnation and calls for punishment from the public. 

PETA shared the clip on X, calling the man’s actions “assault” and criticizing him for laughing while harming an animal. 

“Assault is ASSAULT, no matter the species,” PETA wrote. “This abuser laughed while harassing and kicking a sea lion who was desperately trying to escape.”

They weren’t the only ones to share it. The video could be found all over X and other social media platforms, with many people criticizing the man and calling for punishment. That circulation, and those calls for punishment, are now being answered. 

Federal officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now investigating the video and the man involved, who has not been publicly identified. 

NOAA said it received reports and is looking into it, but noted, “This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot provide further details at this time.”

In their X post, PETA thanked those who reported the video, saying “Thanks to everyone who reported it; the case is now under investigation. Leave animals ALONE, and always speak up when you witness abuse.”

Social media leads to charges in Hawaii

Earlier this year, a man was charged after video circulated online of him throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal in Maui, barely missing its head. 

The man claims he was trying to protect a group of sea turtles when he threw the rock. However, a criminal complaint states when he was confronted by a Department of Natural Resources officer, he told the officer, “he did not care and was ‘rich’ enough to pay the fines.”

He’s been charged with harassing and attempting to harass a protected animal. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison for each charge and potential fines amounting to $20,000.

A tourist who was visiting Hawaii is expected in court after federal officials charged him with harassing a protected animal. 
U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii

Man who ‘wrestles’ sharks for social media is arrested

A third incident occurred in Washington state, where a fisherman has been arrested for filming himself “wrestling sharks.” 

The man is facing nine counts of unlawful fishing and one gross misdemeanor after authorities say he dragged protected sharks out of the water so he could pose with them for social media content. 

The arrest comes after a months-long investigation sparked by complaints and reports of the man’s content online. 

“Many people were notifying us, like, ‘Hey, this person is doing this,’” Lt. Kit Rosenberger with Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police told The Independent. 

Investigators found videos and photos on the man’s social media showing illegal catches of sixgill and sevengill sharks. 

There are numerous federal and state protections for America’s wildlife, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), which protects seals and sea lions, among other mammals. 

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Congress originally passed the MMPA in the 1970s, but lawmakers amended it in 1994 to establish a statutory definition of “harassment.” 

With the amendment, the MMPA now prohibits “any act of pursuit, torment, or annoyance, which has the potential to: injure a marine mammal or marine mammal stock in the wild, or isturb a marine mammal or marine mammal stock in the wild by causing disruption of behavioral patterns, including, but not limited to, migration, breathing, nursing, breeding, feeding, or sheltering.”

It prohibits individuals from hunting, harassing, capturing, killing or attempting to do any of the previous to endangered mammals. 

And when it comes to the Washington state incident, there are more specific bans in place that make it illegal to target, catch and keep sixgill and sevengill sharks.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Federal wildlife laws carry real criminal and financial consequences for anyone who interacts with protected marine animals, and social media posts are now being used as evidence to trigger those investigations.

Federal law limits wildlife contact

The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits any act of pursuit, torment or annoyance toward marine mammals, including sea lions and seals, regardless of intent.

Social media can prompt charges

In at least three documented cases this year, videos posted online led directly to federal or state investigations and, in some cases, criminal charges.

Penalties are concrete and significant

The Hawaii case shows a conviction can carry up to one year in prison per charge and fines up to $20,000 for harassing a single protected animal.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Instagram
  2. The Independent
  3. Encyclopedia of Puget Sound

Sources

  1. Instagram
  2. The Independent
  3. Encyclopedia of Puget Sound