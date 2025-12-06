Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Social Security Administration proposes major cut to field office visits in 2026

Diane Duenez
The Social Security Administration is proposing steep reductions to in-person field office visits in 2026. This is according to an internal operating plan obtained by The Associated Press.
Image credit: Getty Images
Summary

Proposed cuts to field office visits

The Social Security Administration plans to cut in-person field office visits by half in 2026, reducing traffic to about 15 million from more than 31 million the previous year.

Operational changes for 2026

The agency aims to schedule all appointments within 30 days and continue cost-saving closures that saved an estimated $13 million in annual rent.

Concerns over disability policy

Recent deliberations about removing or raising the age factor in disability determinations sparked warnings from advocates that older workers could lose benefits.

Full story

The document outlines a goal of cutting field office traffic by 50% next year, limiting visits to no more than 15 million. Field offices recorded more than 31.6 million visitors from October 2024 through September 2025.

The document outlines a goal of cutting field office traffic by 50% next year, limiting visits to no more than 15 million. Field offices recorded more than 31.6 million visitors from October 2024 through September 2025.

The SSA’s website lists a series of cuts and closures already planned for 2025, including several offices vacated in April. The agency projected about $13 million in annual rent savings from those closures.

Despite the reductions, an administration spokesperson said field offices “are, and will always remain, our front-line, providing in-person services to the approximately 75 million Americans who receive monthly payments and more than 330 million Americans with Social Security numbers,” a point the commissioner has “reiterated countless times” since taking office.

The 2026 plan would also require all requested appointments to be scheduled within 30 days, a significant change from the current rate, in which 78.3% of appointments meet that timeline.

Administration reverses decision on policy change

The SSA drew attention in November after reversing a proposed policy change that could have limited disability benefits for hundreds of thousands of older Americans. Under existing rules, age is a key factor in determining disability eligibility, with applicants over 50 more likely to qualify because they are considered less able to adjust to new types of work.

The Washington Post reported that the administration had considered removing age from the disability review process entirely or raising the age threshold to 60 — proposals disability advocates warned could sharply reduce benefits for older workers with significant physical impairments.

Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Proposed reductions to Social Security in-person field office visits and planned closures could affect how millions of Americans access benefits and services, raising questions about accessibility and efficiency in serving diverse populations.

Access to Social Security services

Reductions in field office visits and office closures may challenge in-person service access for beneficiaries, especially those with limited internet or technology resources.

Administrative efficiency

A goal to schedule all requested appointments within 30 days represents a shift toward faster service, but it remains to be seen how this will affect quality and availability of support.

Policy changes for disability benefits

The recent reversal of proposed changes to age considerations in disability reviews underscores ongoing debates about fair qualifications for Social Security Disability Insurance recipients.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 38 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The Social Security Administration aims to cut field office visits from over 31.6 million in fiscal year 2025 to no more than 15 million in fiscal year 2026, affecting in-person services for the roughly 75 million payment recipients.

Diverging views

Left-leaning articles emphasize union concerns about technology replacing jobs and reducing service quality for vulnerable populations, while right-leaning coverage tends to focus more neutrally on SSA's stated modernization aims and the move toward digital management of services.

Solution spotlight

SSA plans to schedule all requested appointments within 30 days, improving upon the current rate of 78.3%, and seeks to modernize services through expanded digital and phone-based options.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the 50% reduction as a threat to vulnerable beneficiaries, emphasizing words like "crucial" and "fear" to stress harm and personalize impact.
  • Media outlets in the center are more explanatory, using "means" and "public face" to contextualize.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground the term "cut" and a critique of government service reductions, using alarmed tones that echo advocates' concerns.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

38 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Social Security Administration plans to reduce field office visits by 50% in fiscal year 2026, expecting no more than 15 million visitors after more than 31.6 million visits in 2025.
  • Field offices serve as critical locations for in-person assistance for retirement and disability benefits, yet more Americans are opting for online or phone services.
  • Chris Delaney, a Social Security claims specialist, expressed concern that cutting foot traffic contradicts the rising demand for in-person services due to an increasing aging population.
  • Many advocates fear this reduction signifies more closures ahead, as field offices serve as critical community resources for Americans applying for benefits.

Key points from the Center

  • Next year, the Social Security Administration plans to cut field office visits by 50%, targeting no more than 15 million visits in fiscal year 2026, according to a November internal field office operating plan.
  • The agency cites more Americans using online or phone services, with at least 7,000 SSA workers laid off this year and some rural field offices closed for lack of staffing.
  • Internal data show offices logged over 31.6 million field office visits from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025, and the 2026 plan requires all appointments to be scheduled within 30 days.
  • Advocates fear the cut signals more closures, and Democracy Forward filed suit in October over service disruptions amid lawsuits challenging SSA policy changes next year.

Key points from the Right

  • The Social Security Administration plans to cut visits to field offices by 50% in fiscal year 2026, targeting no more than 15 million visits.
  • Field offices will remain essential for the 75 million Americans receiving monthly payments, stated a Social Security spokesperson.
  • At least 7,000 SSA workers have been laid off this year amid proposed plans to streamline services at the SSA.
  • Chris Delaney, a Social Security claims specialist, expressed disbelief at the goal of reducing foot traffic amid increasing visits and a growing aging population.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

