Some AI companies have ethics, but those ethics might not matter 

Devin Pavlou
In 2019, workers forced Google out of a Pentagon AI program. Now Google is back with fewer restrictions. Was leaving ever the right call?
Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images
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Almost a decade ago, Google employees protested the company’s role in Project Maven, a program that used artificial intelligence to assist with military targeting. Initially, it appeared that the protest worked, as Google cut ties with the drone initiative.

Google employees were ecstatic and even more overjoyed when the company released new guidelines stating that its AI would not be used for “weapons or other technologies whose principal purpose or implementation is to cause or directly facilitate injury to people.”

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But things have changed in the last few years. Palantir, a company that has faced multiple controversies regarding its technology and ethics, took over Project Maven shortly after Google pulled out. Then, early last year, Google removed its pledge not to build AI systems for weapons and expanded its partnership with the Department of Defense. The partnership has led to new disputes with employees, including a unionization attempt by employees in the U.K. working on Google’s DeepMind project. 

Google’s return to the Pentagon has reignited a debate employees thought was over: can ethical tech companies do more good by refusing military work or by staying inside? The answer is more important now that Palantir, which has so far outlasted internal debate, spent years running the program Google abandoned.

The case for staying

Diane Greene is the former CEO of Google Cloud and was with the company when the Maven controversy began. She called it a massive misunderstanding and said that employees were angry over something that wasn’t happening. 

Greene said the project was using AI to analyze non-real-time drone footage for landmine detection, disaster recovery and object identification. The Pentagon had explicitly prohibited fully automated offensive work, Greene said. But that didn’t stop Google employees from spreading rumors. 

She said employees began circulating rumors that Google was allowing the military to use its AI to target and fire weapons autonomously. The uproar led Google to leave the project and Palantir to step in. 

“Under the contractors that followed us, the Maven program expanded to include the offensive targeting capabilities that had been explicitly excluded from Google’s contract,” Greene wrote in an op-ed with The San Francisco Standard. “The original misperception hardened into conventional wisdom.”

She said that most people in the tech industry are concerned about AI weapons and mass surveillance, but leaving the table instead of pushing for change is the wrong choice. 

“Refusing to engage doesn’t change the outcome. It removes you from it,” Greene wrote. “And the people who decide to engage might operate with fewer principles and constraints than you would.”

Microsoft President Brad Smith echoed these sentiments in a blog post regarding a similar 2019 protest at his company. Smith argued that if an ethical firm abandons a project over principled objections, it simply creates a vacuum for another company to fill — one that might not share those same ethical concerns.

“To withdraw from this market is to reduce our opportunity to engage in the public debate about how new technologies can best be used in a responsible way,” Smith wrote. “We are not going to withdraw from the future. In the most positive way possible, we are going to work to help shape it.”

The case against staying

Anthropic, the makers of the AI chatbot Claude, found out the hard way that standing up for ethical AI use in the military didn’t work with the Defense Department. Instead of compromising on a plan, the DOD fired them, blacklisted them, costing them hundreds of millions, and then called them “woke” — all while the military continued to use the company’s AI. 

CEO Dario Amodei said the government retaliated against his company’s push. Anthropic has launched two lawsuits against the government but lost an appeal to temporarily prevent the blacklisting.

In the recent dispute between Google and its employees, the contract with the military that employees oppose includes language on ethical use. But the language is more like a gentle push rather than a legal chokehold. 

The contract states that, “The parties agree that the AI System is not intended for, and should not be used for, domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons (including target selection) without appropriate human oversight and control.” But the policy is nonbinding, and Google says that it has no right to control or prevent the “lawful” governmental use of its technology. This is similar to what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during his attacks against Anthropic. 

What Google employees are asking for now

Google employees are again pushing the company toward a more ethical approach to AI: no military use of its AI, restoration of the previous AI weapons pledge, establishment of an independent ethics oversight body, and an individual’s right to refuse morally objectionable projects.

These demands aren’t your typical unionization demands. There is no mention of pay or conditions — it’s all about ethics and who controls the direction of technology. If their conditions aren’t met, workers have threatened to continue quietly abstaining from work that might improve the company’s AI to avoid detection from Google’s higher-ups. 

“We want to see AI benefit humanity; not to see it being used in inhumane or extremely harmful ways,” employees wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. “Making the wrong call right now would cause irreparable damage to Google’s reputation, business, and role in the world.”

As Google’s internal fight continues, it’s easy to see how difficult the road ahead is for the employees. Anthropic was the only AI company to hold its ground on its ethics, and now it’s the only major AI company not at the negotiating table with the U.S. military. If retaliation is what responsible engagement produces, the workers might be asking for something that the market has already decided against.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Community reaction

DeepMind employees, speaking anonymously, said they joined the union over concerns about AI being used in military and surveillance applications. Workers are also considering "research strikes" and in-person protests, with one employee telling The Guardian, "I want AI to benefit humanity, not to facilitate a genocide."

Context corner

In 2018, widespread employee protests over Project Maven — a Pentagon program using Google AI to analyze drone footage — led Google to decline renewing that contract and to publish AI ethics principles pledging not to develop weapons-related AI. Those principles were quietly removed from Google's website in February 2025.

Do the math

Project Nimbus is a $1.2 billion cloud and AI contract between Google, Amazon and the Israeli government signed in 2021. The Pentagon confirmed deals with seven AI companies. At least 1,000 of DeepMind's roughly 6,000 global employees would be covered by the union. More than 600 US-based Google employees signed an open letter opposing the Pentagon deal.

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Sources

  1. The San Francisco Standard
  2. The Guardian

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left portray a "staff revolt" against a corporation that "brushes off" concerns, framing military AI as "unethical and dangerous.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the move as a "challenge" to "defense deals," highlighting a specific policy reversal regarding AI harm.

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Media landscape

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33 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Employees at Google DeepMind in the U.K. have voted to unionize to oppose the AI lab's technology use by the U.S. and Israeli militaries, seeking recognition of the Communication Workers Union and Unite the Union as their representatives.
  • Google confirmed a classified AI contract with the Pentagon allowing its AI technology for any lawful government purpose, which sparked protests from over 600 employees concerned about ethical implications.
  • Google commits to ethical AI use, pledging not to deploy AI for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons without human oversight, amid employee demands for transparency and accountability.
  • The unionization effort aims to push Google to reconsider or withdraw from military contracts such as the Israeli Project Nimbus and to ensure greater transparency regarding AI's military applications, threatening arbitration if their demands are unmet.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, Google DeepMind employees in London requested management recognize the Communication Workers Union and Unite the Union to address concerns regarding defense contracts and potential AI misuse.
  • Employees oppose Google's controversial military partnerships, including a top-secret Pentagon AI agreement and a $1.2 billion cloud services contract with the Israeli government signed in 2021 to supply Israel.
  • The Department of Defense confirmed Friday that Google secured agreements for classified AI operations, with spokeswoman Jenn Crider stating the company is "proud to be part of a broad consortium" supporting national security.
  • Alphabet president of global affairs Kent Walker defended the company's defense work, while the unionization letter gives management 10 working days to voluntarily recognize the unions before organizers launch legal proceedings.
  • If successful, DeepMind would become the first frontier AI lab to unionize, potentially sparking similar actions across the industry as staff consider "research strikes" abstaining from core AI product development.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Sources

  1. The San Francisco Standard
  2. The Guardian