Someone etched ‘86 47’ into the National Mall. Federal agents want answers

Jason K. Morrell
Federal authorities are investigating large markings discovered in the grass on the National Mall that appear to spell out "86 47."
Image credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

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Federal authorities are investigating large markings discovered in the grass on the National Mall that appear to spell out “86 47,” and the discovery quickly triggered a federal response that included evidence collection, testing and a review by multiple agencies.

The markings were found Thursday near the World War II Memorial. Investigators have not determined how they were created, who made them or what message was intended.

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Investigators collect evidence

Photographs taken from the Washington Monument by a Reuters photographer show what appears to be the sequence “8647” etched into the lawn. The eight is the easiest to identify, while the four and the seven are far less distinct, making the full message difficult to recognize from ground level.

  • REUTERS/Nathan Howard
  • REUTERS/Nathan Howard
  • REUTERS/Nathan Howard
  • REUTERS/Nathan Howard

U.S. Park Police responded shortly before noon after receiving a vandalism report. Officers and investigators secured part of the area, collected grass samples and began examining what caused the discoloration.

National Guard personnel were also seen at the site as authorities worked around several brown patches in the grass.

  • REUTERS/ Nathan Howard
  • REUTERS/Nathan Howard
  • REUTERS/ Nathan Howard
  • REUTERS/ Nathan Howard
  • REUTERS/ Nathan Howard

The Interior Department characterized the incident as vandalism and said it would be investigated aggressively.

“Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable,” an Interior Department spokesperson said.

Why the numbers matter

The phrase “86 47” has become a flashpoint in political and legal disputes surrounding President Donald Trump.

The number 47 refers to Trump as the nation’s 47th president. The meaning of “86” is more contested. Merriam-Webster traces the term to restaurant and service-industry slang commonly used to mean remove, reject or get rid of something. Trump allies and federal prosecutors have argued that, when paired with 47, the phrase can be interpreted as a threat against the president.

That debate moved into the spotlight last year after former FBI Director James Comey posted a photograph showing seashells arranged into the numbers “8647.”

Comey later removed the post and said he viewed it as a political message, not a threat. He also said he was unaware that some people associated the phrase with violence.

Federal prosecutors disagreed and charged Comey with threatening the president. He has denied wrongdoing and is scheduled to stand trial later this year.

National Mall under scrutiny

The markings surfaced as preparations continue for major America 250 events scheduled for the National Mall later this month.

What made Thursday’s discovery unusual was how difficult it was to see from where most visitors stand. People walking through the area would have seen little more than scattered patches of brown grass. The apparent numbers only came into view from a high vantage point, including the top of the Washington Monument where Reuters first photographed them.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not publicly said whether they believe the markings were intended as a threat, a political protest or something else entirely.

For now, investigators are focused on two basic questions: how the markings were created and who put them there.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A federal investigation into grass markings on the National Mall illustrates how the Trump administration's legal interpretation of a common political slogan directly affects the risk of criminal prosecution for anyone who displays or shares it.

Slogan carries criminal exposure

The DOJ has charged former FBI Director James Comey with threatening the president based solely on a social media post showing the numbers "86 47," establishing a precedent that displaying the phrase can result in federal felony charges carrying up to 10 years in prison, according to the articles.

Courts split on free speech

A federal judge ruled this month that "86 47" by itself constitutes protected free speech and ordered the National Park Service not to interfere with a protest group's flag bearing the phrase, creating a direct legal conflict with the administration's threat interpretation.

Public access restricted

Emergency vehicles blocked off sections of the National Mall on Thursday as Park Police, the National Guard and a Park Service helicopter secured the area, limiting visitor access to a heavily used public space days before large crowds are expected for America 250 events.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. CBS News
  3. Merriam Webster
  4. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left tend to frame “8647” as an anti-Trump symbol or symbolic protest, emphasizing the investigation and the odd spectacle
  • Media outlets in the center stay more restrained and uncertain.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a threat narrative, with words like “deranged,” “menacing,” and “anti-Trump” casting the act as hostile vandalism.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • U.S. Authorities, including the U.S. Park Police and National Guard, are investigating large '8647' numbers traced into the grass near the World War Two Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026.
  • The numbers '8647' are used by opponents of President Donald Trump as a protest, with '86' meaning to get rid of something and '47' representing Trump as the 47th president, and some consider it a possible threat.
  • The grass showed brown discoloration forming the numbers, and grass samples were collected for testing as part of the ongoing investigation.
  • The Department of the Interior called the incident 'deranged vandalism' and stated that any threat against the president is taken seriously, promising to hold those responsible accountable.

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Key points from the Center

  • U.S. Authorities launched an investigation Thursday after a massive tracing of the political slogan "8647" was discovered etched directly into the grass of the National Mall.
  • A Reuters photographer first spotted the giant numbers from the observation deck of the Washington Monument, noting the marking was located near the World War II Memorial shortly before U.S. Park Police and National Guard personnel arrived to secure the scene.
  • The phrase "8647" has become a prominent anti-Trump protest slogan, combining the restaurant industry slang "86" with "47" in reference to Donald Trump's status as the 47th U.S. President.
  • The political establishment remains deeply divided over the term's legality; the Department of Justice argues it constitutes a call to violence—recently indicting former FBI Director James Comey for posting a photo of the numbers spelled in seashells—while a federal judge recently blocked the National Park Service from banning an "8647" protest flag on free speech grounds.
  • The high-profile vandalism comes at a time of peak visibility for the Mall, appearing in dead brown grass just as massive crowds assemble for the FIFA World Cup Fan Zone and upcoming preparations for Trump's "Freedom 250" festival and weekend birthday celebrations.

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Key points from the Right

  • The numbers '8647' were traced onto the grass at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., causing an investigation by U.S. Authorities including the Department of the Interior and U.S. Park Police.
  • The number '8647' combines '86,' slang meaning 'get rid of,' and '47,' referencing Donald Trump as the 47th President, and is interpreted by officials as a threat against the president.
  • The discoloration was described by the Department of the Interior as 'deranged vandalism' which will not be tolerated, amid upcoming large public events at the National Mall, including a UFC match on Trump's birthday and the 250th U.S. Independence anniversary celebrations.

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Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. CBS News
  3. Merriam Webster
  4. The Washington Post