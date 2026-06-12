Someone etched ‘86 47’ into the National Mall. Federal agents want answers

Federal authorities are investigating large markings discovered in the grass on the National Mall that appear to spell out “86 47,” and the discovery quickly triggered a federal response that included evidence collection, testing and a review by multiple agencies.

The markings were found Thursday near the World War II Memorial. Investigators have not determined how they were created, who made them or what message was intended.

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Investigators collect evidence

Photographs taken from the Washington Monument by a Reuters photographer show what appears to be the sequence “8647” etched into the lawn. The eight is the easiest to identify, while the four and the seven are far less distinct, making the full message difficult to recognize from ground level.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard

REUTERS/Nathan Howard

REUTERS/Nathan Howard

REUTERS/Nathan Howard

U.S. Park Police responded shortly before noon after receiving a vandalism report. Officers and investigators secured part of the area, collected grass samples and began examining what caused the discoloration.

National Guard personnel were also seen at the site as authorities worked around several brown patches in the grass.

REUTERS/ Nathan Howard

REUTERS/Nathan Howard

REUTERS/ Nathan Howard

REUTERS/ Nathan Howard

REUTERS/ Nathan Howard

The Interior Department characterized the incident as vandalism and said it would be investigated aggressively.

“Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable,” an Interior Department spokesperson said.

Why the numbers matter

The phrase “86 47” has become a flashpoint in political and legal disputes surrounding President Donald Trump.

The number 47 refers to Trump as the nation’s 47th president. The meaning of “86” is more contested. Merriam-Webster traces the term to restaurant and service-industry slang commonly used to mean remove, reject or get rid of something. Trump allies and federal prosecutors have argued that, when paired with 47, the phrase can be interpreted as a threat against the president.

That debate moved into the spotlight last year after former FBI Director James Comey posted a photograph showing seashells arranged into the numbers “8647.”

Comey later removed the post and said he viewed it as a political message, not a threat. He also said he was unaware that some people associated the phrase with violence.

Federal prosecutors disagreed and charged Comey with threatening the president. He has denied wrongdoing and is scheduled to stand trial later this year.

National Mall under scrutiny

The markings surfaced as preparations continue for major America 250 events scheduled for the National Mall later this month.

What made Thursday’s discovery unusual was how difficult it was to see from where most visitors stand. People walking through the area would have seen little more than scattered patches of brown grass. The apparent numbers only came into view from a high vantage point, including the top of the Washington Monument where Reuters first photographed them.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not publicly said whether they believe the markings were intended as a threat, a political protest or something else entirely.

For now, investigators are focused on two basic questions: how the markings were created and who put them there.

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